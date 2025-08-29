Firoz Cachalia sounds alarm bells over return of political killings dockets

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia demands an urgent report from National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on the handing over of 121 dockets to the Political Killings Task Team.

Masemola was speaking on the sidelines of the 27th Interpol African Regional Conference in Cape Town when he mentioned that the dockets are in the process of being returned to the task team.

The task team is expected to further investigate these matters after operations were cut short. This was when the political killings task team was facing disbandment.

Hand over before inquiry starts

“I was appointed by the president to ensure the integrity of the SAPS during this difficult time and build public trust in this vitally important organisation. I recognise the allegations made in relation to the Political Killings Task Team are of immense public interest.

“The Political Killings Task Team is at the centre of the allegations made by the Provincial Commissioner. And they will be dealt with by the commission. It is a concern therefore that steps are being taken in relation to this matter before the commission has had a chance to investigate the issues surrounding the Task Team. I have requested the National Commissioner to submit his report without further delay,” said Cachalia.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry chaired by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has been postponed to a later date. It was expected to commence on September 1. It was due to kick off at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The Madlanga Commission is expected to investigate the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on July 6, and other related issues.

Officials suspended after commission delay

Sunday World previously reported that following this delay, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi suspended the department’s Director-General, Advocate Doc Mashabane, and the Deputy Director-General responsible for ICT in the department, Jabu Hlatshwayo. They were suspended for their lack of due diligence in ensuring that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry starts on time.

“We must, however, state that despite these challenges, the Madlanga commission has commenced with the preliminary work. That includes interaction with the witnesses.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the commission begins its work without further delay. And we are committed to strengthening the operational efficiency of the department. This to prevent similar setbacks in the future,” said Kubayi.

Mkhwanazi accused suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with critical police investigations.

Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has also been suspended. He was suspended following these allegations. And he is now fighting for his reinstatement through the Pretoria High Court.

Parliament’s Ad-Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by Mkhwanazi has also been established.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content