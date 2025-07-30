Five Home Affairs officials dismissed over sexual assault, fraud

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed five more officials for crimes ranging from fraud to sexual assault, effective immediately.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber said the department has already removed 38 employees, whom he described as crooked and delinquent officials.

“I repeat my warning to anyone involved in corruption: the days of defrauding this department or committing acts of sexual harassment or abuse while relying on long drawn-out disciplinary processes are over,” said Schreiber.

38 dismissed in 12 months

The 38 employees were dismissed in a 12-month period. Eight of them have been convicted and sentenced to prison, with sentences ranging from four to 18 years.

Criminal cases are still ongoing against another 19.

The recent dismissals come a month after the department uncovered a passport syndicate in Durban.

He confirmed that two Home Affairs officials and three members of the public were arrested during the operation.

“I would like to thank the diligent officials, including those involved in accelerating disciplinary processes, who are playing a critical role in our work to clean up Home Affairs. Committed officials like these are the future of Home Affairs,” said Schreiber.

Durban Home Affairs syndicate

The Hawks had arrested five people. They include a former Home Affairs official from the Prospecton Home Affairs office. And they were arrested last month in connection with a syndicate involving passport fraud at the uMgeni and Commercial Road Home Affairs offices in Durban.

Sunday World reported that one was found with 226 passports that had been stolen from the uMngeni Home Affairs office. Another was found with Commercial Road and Prospecton office keys.

In April, the department confirmed that six more people were dismissed for fraud and corruption. And six more were slapped with written warnings.

According to Siya Qoza, departmental spokesperson, these dismissals came after the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum launch.

“This has further strengthened coordination between Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the Special Investigating Unit, and the National Prosecuting Authority,” said Qoza.

