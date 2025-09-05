Floyd Shivambu launches Afrika Mayibuye party ahead of local government elections

South Africa’s political landscape has a new entrant, Afrika Mayibuye Political Movement (Mayibuye) led by Floyd Shivambu.

This is the first time Shivambu has launched a political party since his departure from the EFF, where he served as founder and deputy president, and the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK Party), where he was dethroned as the secretary-general of the Jacob Zuma-led party.

Mayibuye enters an already crowded political field following the 2024 general elections.

Hopes to win 2029 elections

Shivambu announced that Mayibuye will contest the local government elections in 2026, and is hopeful to win the general elections in 2029.

He said the party is built on the struggle of the country’s past and the aspirations of its future.

“I have the honour on behalf of our foremothers and forefathers, on behalf of the people of South Africa, on behalf of the current and future generations, and by the grace of the almighty God, to announce the formation of Afrika Mayibuye Movement as a political movement and political party,” Shivambu said.

Taking a swipe at the EFF and MK Party, Shivambu said the party will not be a one-person show nor a family-run organisation.

“Africa Mayibuye will not be a cult. It will not be a family project, and it will not be a scheme for self-enrichment. It is going to fight all manifestations of corruption. Instead, Afrika Mayibuye Movement is a fighting weapon in the hands of the people. Mayibuye is a shield against corruption and wrongdoing,” he added.

The new organisation will be commonly known as Mayibuye, and not AMM, he emphasised.

Manifesto to be launched online

Shivambu revealed that the party’s national core team and officials have approved its founding document, the Afrika Mayibuye Restoration Manifesto, which will be made available online for public input.

He said this restoration manifesto gives historical background and appreciates the past, history and origin, and culture of a people.

The document sets out 100 reasons why the movement was established. They include unemployment, landlessness, inequality, and national debt.

However, he said the party would have been formed even for one reason granted. Whether it is job creation, fighting inequality or any other.

“But we have 100 reasons which we collected from the people of South Africa as to why Afrika Mayibuye Movement should exist as a political party and as a political movement.

“The restoration manifesto also identifies who are the motive forces in the revolution that we are in pursuit of. It also deals with the rules and functions of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement that. It provides a clear position of Afrika Mayibuye Movement on the immigration question. And it defines the character and manifestations of Afrika Mayibuye Movement,” said Shivambu.

Logo ‘represents royalty’

Introducing the logo, the middle looks similar to the EFF logo. It has the green African map and a black hand holding a spear.

“The logo of Afrika Mayibuye Movement is the circle of people representing royalty, with an African map inside. The top part of the logo is written ‘Afrika Mayibuye’, and the bottom part is written ‘movement’. Underneath the map is a black clenched fist holding a unique spear-pen. It appears as a spear in the beginning and as a pen on the end.

“So, in South Africa, the three biggest black political organisations have got a spear in their logos. But the spear-pen that appears in the logo of Afrika Mayibuye starts as a spear and ends as a pen. It represent that now we are fighting our struggles with clear ideas. With information, with superior knowledge and with identity,” said Shivambu.

