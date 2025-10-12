Floyd Shivambu wanted to be Zuma and Malema – Khanyile

Newly appointed MK Party national head of mobilizing, Bonginkosi Khanyile, believes Africa Mayibuye Movement president Floyd Shivambu’s weakness is his lack of appreciation that he is gifted differently and is “not presidential material”.

Khanyile said Shivambu’s problems at both his previous political homes started when he wanted to assume the image of Jacob Zuma at the MKP and Julius Malema at the EFF.

Khanyile was speaking to Sunday World Engage in a wide-ranging interview following his appointment to the new role.

Chief among his responsibilities, he said, will be to recruit leaders of small black parties to come under the MKP umbrella for an effective electoral showing. His primary targets will be the leaders of Unite for Change – Patricia De Lille, Mmusi Maimane and Songezo Zibi.

He believes the trio will have “no impact whatsoever” in future elections, despite the merger of their parties Good, Bosa and Rise Mzansi.

As for Shivambu, his Africa Mayibuye was just formed to stroke his ego, but MKP would be patient with him and allow him time to be humbled by negative electoral outcomes that would force him to return to their fold.

Khanyile insists that Shivambu’s greatest weakness is his lack of understanding of staying in his lane within the political formations he has been a member of.

While Shivambu last week told Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast that Zuma had felt threatened by his growing popularity in the MKP, Khanyile said it is, in fact, the other way round.

Khanyile said Shivambu left the MKP because he was outed for his ambition to become Zuma.

“So, for Mr Shivambu to see himself as president Zuma was a huge mistake because he will never be President Zuma; he does not have a presidential aura and can never be a successful face of an organization.

“It is very important to know your weaknesses and strengths, and to know which role to play. In South Africa, being the president of a political party demands a specific charisma. It demands a specific persona.

“You are good with documents, you are good with strategy, you are good at pushing ideas in a collective to shape the collective, but you’re not good at becoming a head. Why would you stay with comrade Julius (Malema) and think that you can also be him? Intellectually, you are grounded, gifted and have capacity, but why would you think you can become Zuma?

“One of the blessings we have in MK is to be surrounded by elders… You can be a PhD holder, but that can never beat an elder with real-life experience.”

Khanyile said in his new role, once the dust has settled with Unite for Change, he would make it his priority to recruit De Lille, Zibi and Maimane.

“The stokvel that Mmusi (Maimane), De Lille and Songezo (Zibi) are building is a non-starter. Part of my responsibility is to conscientize Mmusi, Songezo and De Lille.

“I will tell them to join MK. This is the organization for everyone. Our main objective is to ensure that all black organizations come under one roof. We have done it with ATM,

Xiluva and Sara (South African Rainbow Alliance).”