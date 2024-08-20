Floyd Shivambu’s dramatic leap sets MK Party ablaze

Floyd Shivambu has pirouetted from the EFF to the MK Party, just as the party structures in the latter are agitating for an elective conference.

Party insiders claim that Shivambu is already on the fast track to a high-ranking position, but the move may upset long-standing MK Party members.

Currently, the MK Party’s leadership roster is a veritable who’s who of political intrigue.

Leading the charge is none other than former president Jacob Zuma, deputised by the versatile former Western Cape judge president and current opposition leader in parliament, Dr Mandlakayise Hlophe.

Yet, despite this heavyweight line-up, none possesses the organisational muscle of Shivambu.

Outside of Zuma, no one in the MK Party’s top echelons has organisational experience like Shivambu. This will give him a head start in leadership nominations.

After becoming involved in student politics, Shivambu led the ANC Youth League before forming the EFF with Julius Malema.

The party eventually grew to become the third-largest party in the country.

That was before the MK Party overtook the EFF in the May 29 national and provincial elections.

Elective conference

“Shivambu has the advantage. He has a level of experience that not many people have. Hlophe’s involvement in formal politics is a recent development,” said an MK insider.

Sunday World previously learnt that an MK Party lobby was considering former EFF chairman, advocate Dali Mpofu, as the ideal candidate to also lead the party, but nothing has since come out of the talks.

Mpofu was then under siege from his critics in both legal and political circles, and it was envisioned that a full-time political career could be an option for him if he was elbowed out of the legal profession.

However, another MK leader told Sunday World that the party’s leadership would be highly contested, adding that advocate Muzi Sikhakhane was also being wooed for the post.

“That’s why some of us are advocating for a swift elective conference to definitively resolve this leadership dispute,” said a deepthroat.

Internal discord

Another source said that while Shivambu might be a suitable candidate for the secretary-general post, “the process of bringing him on board is likely to incite internal discord”.

The source said long-standing members would feel entitled to the position due to their prolonged commitment and significant roles in the organisation’s success.

“Some individuals would argue that they have been with the organisation for a longer period of time and have played a significant role in its success.”

The source added: “Parachuting someone into a position presents a problem. The optics look bad. It was not fashionable to associate with MK in the beginning, and people thought we were clowns.

“These hard-working members might perceive Shivambu’s potential appointment as a betrayal of their sacrifices and efforts.”

There is going to be a lot of backlash, said the source.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content