Floyd Shivambu’s former deputy quits Jacob Zuma’s MK Party

Senior political figure Nolubabalo Mcinga, a former deputy president of Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement, has abruptly resigned from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), a political formation she dearly called her home.

Just towards the end of 2025, Mcinga reiterated her place at MKP, shortly after falling out with Shivambu and his party, which saw a majority of leaders either resigning or being pushed out.

Mcinga said she had enjoyed dual membership when she joined forces with Shivambu to form the Mayibuye opposition party.

However, this week, Mcinga sent a formal resignation letter addressed to the MKP secretary-general’s office, confirming that her resignation takes effect immediately.

Focus shifts to civic politics

“I hereby formally tender my resignation from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party with immediate effect,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Mcinga explained that her decision was driven by a shift in focus from party politics to direct community leadership.

“After careful reflection and consultation, I have taken this decision because I am now directly leading people and communities on the ground,” Mcinga wrote.

“In this responsibility, it is both ethically and strategically necessary that I remain independent and not formally affiliated with any political party.”

She declared that she would now devote her full attention to leading the Azania Movement as president. She emphasised that the Azania Movement is a civic movement, not a political party.

“The Azania Movement exists to respond to urgent challenges affecting communities and the country, to restore dignity and unity, to revive civic and social consciousness, and to cultivate ethical, capable leadership rooted in the lived realities of the people.”

Conflict within the MKP

She added that, at this stage, the Azania Movement would not affiliate with any political party, and any future engagement would be conducted “strictly as a civic movement” through principled dialogue and mutual respect.

Mcinga was careful to distance her resignation from internal conflict within the MKP.

“This resignation is not tendered in opposition to MKP, but in good faith and with respect, to ensure organisational clarity, integrity of leadership, and unwavering focus on the people I am now entrusted to lead,” she wrote.

Her departure follows a turbulent period in South Africa’s opposition politics, with several leaders reassessing their roles amid shifting alliances and grassroots pressures.

Mcinga concluded by wishing the MKP well.

“I remain grateful for the relationships established during my time in the MKP and extend my best wishes to the leadership and membership of the party as you continue your work in service of our people.”

