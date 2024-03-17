FNB closes Zuma’s bank accounts into which VBS loan was deposited

First National Bank (FNB) has issued a notice to terminate former president Jacob Zuma’s bank accounts in which his R7.8-million VBS loan was deposited, according to six independent sources.

Zuma, whose JG Zuma Foundation this week declined to comment, confirmed in a phone call with one of his associates that FNB had served him with the correspondence.

Ordinarily, the banks would give the affected client a timeframe to find alternative banking arrangements.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content