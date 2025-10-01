Former Deputy Minister of Justice Thabang Makwetla granted R10k bail

Former ANC member of parliament and Justice and Correctional Services deputy minister Thabang Makwetla was granted bail of R10, 000 after appearing at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court on Wednesday on corruption-related charges.

This was revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Mamothame said Makwetla appeared at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in relation to charges of contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) and fraud.

Corruption charges related to Bosasa

"The former deputy minister of correctional services, Thabang Makwetla appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges relating to the contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) and fraud. After his arrest by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)," said Mamothame.

He said Makwetla’s arrest comes after he handed himself over to police on Wednesday morning. He did so at Brackendowns Police Station in Alberton, Gauteng.

Mamothame said Makwetla was granted R10, 000 bail. And his matter was postponed to November 4 for disclosure.

He said the charges against Makwetla emanate from the alleged security upgrade to his home by Bosasa in 2015. The upgrade was valued at approximately R350, 000.

“His repeated failure to disclose this material benefit to Parliament over four years, violated his legal and ethical duty under the Members of Parliament Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests,” said Mamothame.

In 2022, the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture found that now-defunct company Bosasa paid cash bribes to government officials. It also paid various political office-bearers in order to influence them.

State capture

The commission found that Bosasa’s attempts to influence government officials and political office-bearers through bribes were not limited to cash payments. It also built houses and provided various furnishings for homes. The company also installed several home security systems for them.

Notably, Bosasa installed several home security systems in 2013 for Gwede Mantashe. He is the current ANC national chairperson and Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister .

Bosasa had installed CCTV cameras at his homes in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, and Cala in the Eastern Cape.

It also bought motor vehicles and premium luxury gifts. And it paid for travel and accommodation for a number of government officials and political office-bearers.

Some of the government officials and politicians who received “bribes” from Bosasa are in the ANC.

