Former minister Malusi Gigaba confirms he’ll be appearing in court

Former finance and public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba says he will appear in court on Friday morning after being informed by the National Prosecuting Authority that he will be charged in connection with procurement activities at state-owned entity Transnet.

Gigaba’s private office revealed this information in a media statement on Friday.

The statement from Gigaba’s private office reads: “Dr Knowledge Nkanyezi Malusi Silwanetshe Gigaba has been informed by the National Prosecuting Authority that he is required to attend court on November 7, 2025, where he will be formally charged in connection with ongoing proceedings related to procurement activities at Transnet.

“Dr Gigaba will appear in accordance with the summons and in full respect of the law. He reaffirms his commitment to cooperating with the judicial process and expresses confidence in the integrity and fairness of South Africa’s legal system.”

Pledge to cooperate with legal system

Gigaba said: “I respect the processes of our constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties.

“My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office—my actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service.”

The statement comes after media reports stated that a former public enterprises minister would be handing himself over to police at a Pretoria police station.

Gigaba is currently the co-chairperson of parliament’s joint standing committee on military veterans and defence.

This is a developing story

