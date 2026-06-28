Politics

Former MK chief whip warns Zuma of isolation campaign

By Bongani Mdakane
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 18: Former President and leader of MK Party Jacob Zuma briefs the media on the outcomes of the National Officials meeting at CedarWoods of Sandton on June 18, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing also addressed recent developments within the party. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

A confidential whistleblower report submitted last month directly to MK Party president Jacob Zuma alleges that people regarded as politically close to him are being systematically isolated, weakened and removed from positions of influence as an internal struggle for control intensifies.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • A confidential whistleblower report was submitted last month to MK Party president Jacob Zuma.
  • The report alleges systematic isolation, weakening, and removal of individuals politically close to Zuma.
  • These actions are part of an internal power struggle within the party.
  • The conflict represents a fight for control over the party's positions of influence.
  • Full details are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.

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