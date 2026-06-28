Former MK chief whip warns Zuma of isolation campaign

A confidential whistleblower report submitted last month directly to MK Party president Jacob Zuma alleges that people regarded as politically close to him are being systematically isolated, weakened and removed from positions of influence as an internal struggle for control intensifies.
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- A confidential whistleblower report was submitted last month to MK Party president Jacob Zuma.
- The report alleges systematic isolation, weakening, and removal of individuals politically close to Zuma.
- These actions are part of an internal power struggle within the party.
- The conflict represents a fight for control over the party's positions of influence.
- Full details are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.