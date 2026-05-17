Former North West premier Bushy Maape dies aged 69

Former North West premier Bushy Maape has died. The passing of Maape, who was the platinum province’s premier between 2021 and 2024, was confirmed by the family and ANC in a media statement released on Sunday.

During his term at the helm, he suffered a stroke that cut short his stint as the government leader in North West.

Struggle hero

Maape was born in Vryburg, North West, and earned his struggle credentials as an active member of the erstwhile United Democratic Front and the commander of Kgalagadi Machinery, an underground ANC unit tasked with fighting the apartheid system.

Due to his involvement in fighting the apartheid system, Maape was sentenced to 10 years and imprisoned in Robben Island by the apartheid government in the 1980s.

Maape’s brother, Neo Maape, confirmed the passing of the former premier.

‘He ran his race’

“Our beloved brother passed on at Life Brenthurst Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg on Saturday at 10pm. We are sad as the Maape family to lose such a great person and a hero in our family and the North West province. This is a great loss to us. He ran his race, and we are grateful that we had an opportunity to share our lives with him,” said Neo.

Maape leaves behind his six kids and five siblings.

The former principal of Kuruman Middle School was recruited to the ANC’s underground structures while he was enrolled in Hebron Training College, where he was studying teaching.

His educational qualifications included a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and economics from the University of South Africa, which he completed while imprisoned on Robben Island. He also held an honours degree in developmental studies and an honours degree in economics from the University of Western Cape. At the time of his death, Maape was studying for a master’s of management in the field of governance at the University of Witwatersrand.

ANC’s tribute

ANC released the statement where it said that it has learned with a deep sense of loss and sadness of the passing of Maape.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said: “Comrade Maape dedicated his life to the struggle for liberation, the advancement of the people of South Africa, and the empowerment of communities through education, serving the movement with discipline, humility, and unwavering commitment throughout his life. Comrade Maape was recruited into the underground structures of the ANC during the apartheid era and became an operative within the liberation movement.

“In 1986, he was imprisoned for his political activities and incarcerated on Robben Island, where he continued pursuing education and intellectual development despite the harsh conditions of apartheid imprisonment.”

Bengu added: “The ANC dips its revolutionary banner in honour of Comrade Bushy Maape and extends its heartfelt condolences to the Maape family, his comrades, friends, and the people of the North West province. His life remains a testament to a generation of cadres who sacrificed greatly for freedom, democracy, education, and development in South Africa and yet are not in formal leadership structures. May his revolutionary soul rest in eternal peace.”

‘A great person and close friend’

China Dodovu, a former MEC of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in North West, who also served as the mayor of Matlosana local municipality, currently working as a special advisor to the minister of water and sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, said that he was deeply sad to lose his close friend.

“Bro Bushy was a great person and a close friend of mine. I am sad that bro Bushy is no more. He was such a vibe and one person who believed in education. North West and his family lost a great soldier of progress. Strength to his family,” said Dodovu.

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