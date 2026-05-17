Fraser: I was suspended so Bosasa could get R1bn prison contract

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has claimed that he was suspended from the Department of Home Affairs after attempting to tighten procurement processes linked to a R1-billion nutrition contract ultimately awarded to Bosasa.

Speaking on the Unpopular Opinion podcast, which was due for full release on Saturday, Fraser alleged that his removal from the process allowed the company to secure the long-term contract “without streamlining or deviation”.

The publication has not independently verified Fraser’s claims, which he said were also raised before the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

Fraser, who served as deputy director-general responsible for immigration services at home affairs after being seconded from the National Intelligence Agency, described Bosasa as a “cash cow” operating within weak state controls.

“And I think much of that has also been indicated. So, they found a cash cow that was unregulated, that was just issuing out money to them.”

Fraser claimed problems began after he attempted to tighten procurement systems linked to prison nutrition contracts.

“And I think when I streamlined the processes, I became an inconvenience because now we’re cutting people off.”

According to Fraser, officials were still preparing specifications for the nutrition tender when he was suspended.

“I got suspended after I was on family responsibility leave. Yes. I come back and I get suspended the same day I arrive. And I’m told that I’m suspended because I didn’t report the deaths of three inmates,” he said.

Fraser maintained that he could not have been responsible because he was absent at the time and an acting official had been appointed in his place.

Fraser further alleged that he later concluded the suspension had been intended to remove him from the procurement process. “You see, when I came back from suspension after two months, I realised why I was suspended,” he said.

“To ensure that Bosasa secured the entire contract without streamlining or deviation. And they secured the contract for 10 years.”

Fraser said the contract was worth “R1-billion, with [annual] escalation”.

He claimed the sequence of events led him to believe procurement processes had been manipulated. “No, look, for me, it showed me that there were people manipulating processes because I was the one that was supposed to recommend all of this. It sat in my branch,” Fraser said.

“So, I was the one that had to actually recommend which company deserved to be awarded the contract. So it was clear that somebody had an interest.”

Fraser also suggested that, in his view, there appeared to be little political appetite to intervene in or reverse his suspension. “What I told the Zondo commission is that I believe there was interest from the minister,” he said.

He further claimed that another individual known to the publication appeared to have taken an interest in his suspension. “Look, I realised later that a brother worked for Bosasa, okay, on another project,” Fraser said.

Fraser also claimed that when he later sought a meeting with the minister in an attempt to clear his name, the minister declined to publicly communicate the outcome of the matter to staff.

“And when I eventually got the meeting, I asked her to actually tell the staff on the intranet why I was suspended and what the findings were,” he said. “She said she can’t. She’s not prepared to.”

Fraser maintained that no adverse findings had ultimately been made against him. “Correct,” he said when asked whether there had been no adverse findings against him.

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