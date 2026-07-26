‘Phala Phala exposes how judiciary protects power’

Vuka Azania leader Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says the Phala Phala case exposed a legal system too closely aligned with political and economic power.
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- Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane criticized South Africa’s judiciary for aligning with political elites, linking this to the Phala Phala case involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.
- Sikhakhane called for a fundamental overhaul of the country’s constitutional and judicial systems to address wrongdoing impartially.
- The Western Cape High Court temporarily halted Ramaphosa’s Parliamentary impeachment hearings over the stolen cash found at his Phala Phala farm.
- Former spy chief Arthur Fraser, involved in exposing the case, hinted at upcoming revelations related to other undisclosed scandals.
- The impeachment process is paused pending a court review expected in September, but preparatory committee work may continue.