Fraud-accused Gwamanda to remain in his position – Mchunu

City of Johannesburg speaker Nobuhle Mthembu says that the fraud-accused MMC for community development, Kabelo Gwamanda, will remain in his position.

This comes after Gwamanda turned himself in to the police on Friday for alleged fraud. Gwamanda, the former mayor of Johannesburg, was later released on bail.

Mthembu said Gwamanda must account to the legislature for such alleged fraud, as the conduct goes against expectations of an MMC who serves at the behest and pleasure of the executive mayor.

“The legislature, through the ethics committee, is empowered to pursue investigations in instances where there may be possible transgressions that are contrary to and inconsistent with the councillors’ code of conduct,” said Mthembu.

She explained that when councillors are officially sworn in, they are required to sign a pledge.

Commitment to respect SA laws

The pledge is a commitment to respect and follow the rules and laws of South Africa.

By signing the pledge, said Mthembu, the councillors promise to always abide by these rules in a way that protects the integrity of the municipality.

This means they should act responsibly and ethically to ensure the local government remains trustworthy and effective.

Mthembu said as it stands, the rules do not allow the legislature to investigate breaches of privilege that happened outside the time a councillor was in office.

“There is work currently being undertaken to amend the standing rules and orders of the council handbook, where the ethics committee will be empowered to pursue investigations where possible contempt and breaches of privilege may have occurred outside of a councillor’s tenure in the City of Johannesburg metropolitan municipality,” said Mthembu.

Arrest is common experience for black people

Writing on X, Gwamanda said being arrested is a common experience for many black people in South Africa, adding that he believes the relationship between South Africans and law enforcement can be improved.

“In South Africa as a country, growing up black, it’s a possibility that none of us can avoid, regardless of the path you choose,” he wrote.

“The matter is that the relationship that South Africans have with law enforcement is a relationship that needs to be worked on.”

