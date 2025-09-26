Free State education rejects ANCYL’s claims of exam disruption by municipal officials

The Free State education department has dismissed claims that grade 12 learners from Intuthuko-Katleho Secondary School in Vrede were disrupted during their Physical Science Paper 2 exam on Monday.

This comes after the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the province alleged that the municipal manager of Phumelela local municipality, Gugu Mhlongo-Ntshangase, chose to hold a staff meeting at the same time and venue, the Vrede Town Hall.

Departmental spokesperson Howard Ndaba told Sunday World that the municipality and the school had an agreement on the day.

“Children were not chased out of the hall, the school and the municipality agreed that the 33 learners who were writing [on Monday] should utilise the school premises for the exam.

“The municipality needed the hall for the meeting. It was only for [Monday], and everything is under control. Even the [Thursday] afternoon session will be written in the municipal hall,” said Ndaba.

Temporary container classrooms

Ndaba ignored the question on the current state of the school, which forced learners to write their exams at the town hall.

Jackson Mthembu, ANCYL provincial secretary, differed, saying that learners were forcefully removed from their exam centre in the middle of one of the most critical papers.

He said learners had already suffered major setbacks after their school building was burned down a few years ago.

Since then, he said, they have been studying in temporary container classrooms provided by the department while waiting for a new school to be built.

“Even more disturbing is the fact that the mayor of Phumelela was aware of this chaos and chose to do absolutely nothing to intervene.

“A mayor who fails to defend the right of children to education is complicit in this injustice.

“By forcing learners to relocate during the middle of an examination and cramming 33 learners into an unsuitable alternative venue, the municipal manager not only disrupted their concentration but also jeopardised their performance in a paper that determines their future,” he added.

ANCYL wants matter investigated

He highlighted that preliminary examinations should not be taken lightly as they are preparation before the final examinations.

He called on the department and the MEC to investigate the matter urgently and to hold both Mhlongo-Ntshangase and the mayor accountable.

“The youth of the Free State cannot and will not be sacrificed on the altar of personal ego and irresponsibility.

“The ANC Youth League stands firmly with the learners of Intuthuko-Katleho Secondary School and all young people of our province.

“We demand accountability, respect for education, and the protection of our learners’ futures,” he said.

