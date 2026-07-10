Free State MEC backs Treasury move against municipal financial mismanagement

The Free State Finance, Economic Development and Tourism MEC Ketso Makume has thrown his weight behind the National Treasury’s decision to temporarily withhold local government equitable share transfers from several municipalities in a bid to strengthen financial governance and accountability.

Why National Treasury Is Withholding Municipal Funds

The intervention, implemented in terms of Section 216(2) of the Constitution and Section 38 of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), follows what National Treasury described as persistent non-compliance with financial management regulations by affected municipalities despite receiving extensive support from national and provincial authorities.

Makume said the measure should be viewed as a corrective intervention rather than a punishment, stressing that its purpose is to improve financial discipline and ensure public funds are managed lawfully and responsibly.

List of Affected Free State Municipalities

The Free State is among the provinces most affected by the decision, with municipalities including Mangaung Metro, Letsemeng, Kopanong, Mohokare, Xhariep District Municipality, Masilonyana, Tokologo, Matjhabeng, Nala, Dihlabeng, Nketoana, Maluti-a-Phofung, Phumelela, Mantsopa, Ngwathe and Mafube subjected to the temporary withholding of transfers.

According to National Treasury, municipalities will have access to the withheld funds once they demonstrate compliance with a set of prescribed conditions aimed at improving financial governance.