Free State premier calls for probe after mayor ‘used’ municipal car to go on holiday

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae wants an investigations into maladministration allegations thrown by Masilonyana Municipality mayor Dimakatso Modise and municipal manager Mojalefa Matlole against each other.

The two had appeared before the Joint Oversight Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Standing Committee on the Auditor-General, and the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in Bloemfontein on Friday.

During the committee sitting, Modise was accused of using a Toyota Fortuner, a municipal vehicle, and a petrol card for an alleged vacation in Durban.

Mayor denies claims

Modise told the committee that the trip was not funded by municipal monies. She also denied using the municipal vehicles during this time.

“No one funded the lavish trip, it was not funded by the municipality. And it was not the resources of the municipality used for that,” said Modise.

The committee revealed that tracking records show that the vehicle was in Durban during the said time. Also that Modise was late for a council sitting as she was running late from the vacation.

However, she maintained that this was a long-planned trip and all those who attended used their own money to fund the trip.

Matlole disputed the claims, highlighting that Modise was meant to attend a local government summit but claimed that she would be in Winburg.

He said he was also asked about the whereabouts of the mayor, as she also had to attend a meeting at the legislature. She had informed one of the people from the legislature that she was attending her uncle’s funeral.

Social media pictures

“That’s when I got to know through social media where they had taken pictures of that particular car, where the mayor was. And also some of the staff that I’m not aware whether they took leave from work.

“Then there was a request from the province as to whether indeed that car was a municipal car. Yes, it was, it was a Fortuner, and yes, the mayor has a petrol card. And we have evidence to show that she utilised petrol that was paid for by the municipality,” said Matlole.

Matlole said he cannot confirm the details of the vacation. But he confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the municipality and was utilised for a trip to KwaZulu-Natal. Also including the municipal petrol card.

Modise also accused Matlole of opening bank accounts and buying cars at auction without council approval. And he is also blamed for municipal vehicles that were attached by a contractor.

Mayor throws counter-accusation

Matlole said through the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), the municipality has a primary account with Absa. It also has a secondary account for investments, and these have received support from the council.

He said contractors would often attach municipal assets due to steep arrangements that were made by the former acting chief financial officer, who was acting without council resolution.

“From time to time, we do have service providers who are attaching the bank accounts. And then we have to negotiate with them because of agreements that were made that were too steep.

“So, it’s an operational matter in terms of how we defend ourselves. And if they have also taken some scrap that we don’t utilise and charge R1.7-million to fetch those, we say it does not make sense,” said Matlole.

Letsoha-Mathae said most of the issues that have been raised are new to their ears. Especially around the Masilonyana municipalities.

She said this is one of the municipalities that they were supposed to visit last month for intervention. She said the purpose is to engage with them and find out the challenges that are faced.

Premier wants answers

Letsoha-Mathae said she was worried over the defiance levels at municipalities. They do not comply, even when the MEC tries to advise, she said.

“There are those municipalities that I said, ‘MEC, just get a legal opinion, and then we deal with these municipalities’. We cannot be defied when people know that they have to get concurrence from the MEC and they decide otherwise.”

She said there should be an investigation into the allegations and counter-allegations. And they will come back in three months to state how they would intervene.

