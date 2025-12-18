Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae sues tenderpreneur for defamation

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae is suing the province’s tenderpreneur Patrick Phuti for R1-million for defamation.

The premier, through her lawyers, Peyper Attorneys, instituted the lawsuit against Phuti on December 3, when she filed the papers at the Bloemfontein High Court.

In court documents seen by Sunday World, she asserts that Phuti made outrageous accusations of bribing her.

“On or about 13 October 2024, and on various national and international platforms in social media and other media platforms, the defendant [Phuti] publicised, wrote, and said he bribed the plaintiff [Letsoha-Mathae] so that she may award a state tender for services in relation to a road project to him,” read the court papers in part.

Malicious and defamatory

Letsoha-Mathae’s lawyers also state that Phuti, who made claims that he had bankrolled the lifestyle of the premier and her husband, Lawrence Mathae, a speaker of the Mangaung municipality, by dishing out a Mercedes-Benz Viano and R1-million, is now facing the music for making these allegations.

The premier’s lawyers said: “The allegations were made with an ulterior motive [and are] malicious and defamatory.

“They were further made animus injuriandi [with intention to offend] and as reprisal for the plaintiff instructing—and being instrumental to—the cancellation of a tender for the construction/rehabilitation of a road that was awarded to the defendant’s business.

“As a consequence, both plaintiffs have been injured in their reputation and dignity.”

Letsoha-Mathae demands a public apology from Phuti, stating that she also wants the businessman to pay R1-million, which the premier would donate to her charity of choice.

Phuti denies receiving any communication

Sunday World published a series of articles in October 2024 regarding the standoff between Letsoha-Mathae and Phuti, where he made claims that he had bankrolled the lifestyle of the premier and her husband.

Phuti’s claims prompted two politicians to rope in Hannes Peyper of Peyper Attorneys and Zola Majavu of Majavu Inc. to send letters of demand to the businessman instructing him to stop making allegations.

The letters also asked him to refrain from spreading false rumours, and he was also ordered to apologise. However, the tenderpreneur was defiant.

When contacted for a comment, Phuti said: “I don’t know anything, my brother. I have never received any communication in relation to that.”

