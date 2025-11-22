Friedrich Merz, Lula da Silva meet at G20 talks in South Africa after ‘fallout’

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met on the sidelines of G20 talks in South Africa on Saturday, after the German leader sparked outrage with comments on the Brazilian city hosting the COP30 climate talks.

Sources close to the chancellor described Saturday’s meeting, which focused on the UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil, tropical rainforest protection and the war in Ukraine, as “very harmonious,” though it was unclear whether Merz’s controversial comments were discussed.

Merz had travelled to the Amazon city of Belém for a summit two weeks ago ahead of the annual climate conference. On his return to Berlin, the chancellor said he had asked journalists who accompanied him whether any of them wanted to stay.

“No one raised their hand,” Merz said. He argued that the reporters were “happy” to return to Germany, which he described as “one of the most beautiful countries in the world”.

The statement triggered anger in Brazil, including from President Lula.

At the time, Lula said Merz should have gone to a bar in Belém, danced, and tried out the local cuisine. –dpa