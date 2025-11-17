G20 leaders’ declaration under negotiation as US boycotts event

Forty-two nations have confirmed their attendance at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, according to Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola.

The US, an original G20 member, is the only country that will be boycotting the summit, while all 16 invited guest countries and six nations representing regional blocs in Africa, the Caribbean, and East Asia will be attending.

Lamola also confirmed that four other countries will only have representation at the foreign minister and sherpa levels, not at the heads of state level. These include Russia, Mexico, China, and Argentina.

“Whether we read anything into this as a snub of some sort—no, we don’t see this as a snub or undermining of Africa,” Lamola said.

“In all multilateral platform events, it is common for heads of state to be unable to attend for various reasons, and they will delegate someone of their choosing to represent them.

“It has hardly happened, even at the G20, that you have 100% attendance at the heads of state level; it differs from country to country, and it differs from reason to reason.

“We are considering this within the context of a multilateral platform, where out of 20 heads of state, only four are absent; this indicates that they take the G20 seriously.”

Delegating representation

He stressed that nothing is wrong with heads of state delegating representation for their countries, highlighting that he also represents President Cyril Ramaphosa at several events, including high-end ones.

Lamola said South Africa is ready to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit between November 22 and 23, which will conclude Africa’s first-ever G20 presidency.

However, with the US boycotting the event over alleged genocide, there are currently negotiations on the leaders’ declaration.

Lamola stressed that the US cannot be forced to attend the summit over the weekend as the successor to the G20 Summit. Without their presence, the celebratory handover may not occur.

“They are not attending; you can call it a boycott. Someone might call it non-attendance—but the reality is that they are not attending; they are not here. We view it as non-attendance; they are absent.

“So, in their absence, the countries that are present must take a decision, and that is what is currently unfolding.

“The sherpas are negotiating the leaders’ declaration; we are moving towards deciding on the terms of the leaders’ declaration.”

He said the outcome of these negotiations will be communicated during the week.

Adoption of leaders’ declaration

Lamola said it should not be that any person that has a problem and does not attend the event halts progress, emphasising that the leaders’ declaration should be adopted to avoid G20 paralysis.

“The handover is ceremonial, as they say it is a ceremonial handover. We are ready to conduct the handover here in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“So, if they want a ceremonial handover, they must come to the summit, and we will hand over to them.

“If they do not attend, we will announce the outcome of the summit and the leaders’ declaration.

“As to how they will start their process, it is up to them; maybe they will call a meeting that we are now starting.

It’s really up to them. Our responsibilities will conclude once a declaration is made and an end date is established; after that date, South Africa will have completed its role,” said Lamola.

He said as part of the G20 countries, South Africa will attend the next G20 gatherings under the US presidency.

