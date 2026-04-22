Gardee family urges Ramaphosa to expand Madlanga inquiry, include new SAPS interference claims

Lawyers for the Gardee family have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging him to expand the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Criminal Justice System to include the “grave, specific, and far-reaching” allegations of police interference, corruption, and cover-ups raised by former Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela.

In a letter dated April 21, 2026, the attorneys say they act “on behalf of the Gardee family in respect of matters presently falling within the investigative purview” of the commission, which was established to probe “criminality, unlawful interference, and systemic dysfunction within the criminal justice architecture”.

They state that the correspondence is directed to Ramaphosa “in light of grave constitutional considerations, compelling public interest, and the rule of law, all of which warrant urgent executive intervention”.

The lawyers refer to earlier submissions to the commission in which they “articulated substantive concerns regarding the investigation into the death of the late Hillary Gardee” and “petitioned the commission to consider specific allegations bearing directly upon the integrity, propriety, and credibility of the investigative processes”.

Prima facie credible allegations

They say the latest developments arise from “public disclosures made by the former provincial commissioner of Mpumalanga”, which “encapsulate detailed and prima facie credible allegations”.

These include claims of “improper and unlawful interference by senior members of the South African Police Service in politically sensitive and high-stakes investigations” and “the manipulation, removal, concealment, and/or suppression of critical case dockets”.

The letter further cites allegations of “the obstruction and deliberate frustration of investigations into political assassinations and other high-profile matters” as well as “corruption, collusion, and illicit relationships between law enforcement officials and organised criminal syndicates”.

It also refers to “a pattern of systemic conduct fundamentally inimical to, and corrosive of, the administration of justice”.

The attorneys say that of “singular and acute concern” are allegations that “directly implicate the integrity of investigations into politically related killings and corrupt senior officers, as well as the handling of the Gardee matter”.

They submit that the allegations “fall squarely within the Commission’s defined mandate, scope, and purpose” and are “grave, specific, and far-reaching in their import and potential consequences.”.

However, they argue that the commission’s current time constraints prevent any degree of procedural fairness or investigative thoroughness from adequately ventilating the issues.

Public confidence in the rule of law

The lawyers, therefore, “respectfully petition the President to exercise the requisite executive authority to incorporate the allegations” and allow for a “proper, comprehensive, and unhindered investigation”.

They warn that failure to act would create “a material risk that serious and potentially systemic instances of corruption, interference, and maladministration within the criminal justice system remain insufficiently investigated and unresolved”.

Such an outcome, they say, would erode “public confidence in the rule of law” and undermine “the legitimacy and efficacy of the commission’s work.”

The request, they add, is made “in the overarching interests of justice, transparency, accountability, and the preservation of the integrity of the administration of justice”.

They conclude by urging the president to give the matter “urgent and due consideration” and indicate they remain available to provide “any further information, documentation, or clarification” required.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday confirmed to Sunday World it will be assessing a formal request from lawyers representing the family of Gardee following explosive allegations made by Manamela that police interfered in the case.

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