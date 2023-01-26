Gauteng premier rings in changes to fast-track service delivery

After 100 days in office, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has decided to enforce structural changes in the provincial government to improve service delivery.

In a statement on Thursday Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for the premier, said Lesufi has appointed a new group of leaders including former Tshwane acting city manager Masabatha Mutlaneng, who becomes head of infrastructure development department.

“Premier Panyaza Lesufi has made some changes in senior management to strengthen the capacity of the state. Premier Lesufi has appointed the new head of department for the department of infrastructure development [DID], Ms Masabatha Mutlaneng,” Mhaga said.

“Mutlaneng is not new to the department, she has served the provincial government with diligence since 2002.

“Before joining the City of Tshwane as acting city manager in July 2020, she served as deputy director-general responsible for corporate services management at DID. She is bringing extensive managerial experience that is enormously needed in the department, and she holds a master’s degree in business leadership.”

Mhaga added that other changes include the reshuffling of Dr Darion Barclay from the department of transport and logistics. Barclay will now head the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, while Thulani Mdadane from DID has been appointed head of the department of transport and logistics.

Thembani Mhlongo remains head of the social development department and Matilda Gasels is set to remain in her post as head of the department of agriculture and rural development.

Meanwhile, Mduduzi Mdaba will remain as the acting director-general for the provincial government.

Mhaga added that the premier also expanded his acting appointment. “The provincial government deemed the above changes in the administration necessary after the expiration of contracts and the need to strengthen service delivery.”

