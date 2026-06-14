Gauteng’s future depends on our young voters

Over recent years, there has been a steady decline in youth participation in electoral processes. The trend is concerning because young people represent the future of society and their engagement is essential in shaping democratic decision-making and long-term governance outcomes.

As local government elections are set for later this year, many young people across Gauteng are questioning whether voting is worth their time.

A report by the Government Communication and Information System says some of the frustrations raised by young people include corruption scandals, unreliable service delivery and high levels of youth unemployment. These are real and pressing challenges.

Local government plays a crucial role as the sphere of government closest to the people. When the lights go out, when public transport fails, when roads deteriorate or when housing projects stall, these are all local government issues.

Many young voters argue that “nothing changes”. However, change requires participation and pressure exists only when people engage. When youth turnout increases, political parties are compelled to compete for their support and policies begin to reflect priorities such as job creation, entrepreneurship support, skills development and safer communities.

Corruption is another source of disillusionment. Yet low voter turnout often strengthens the systems people are frustrated with. When fewer people vote, it becomes easier for small, organised groups to maintain control.

While voting does not eliminate corruption overnight, it remains one of the most powerful tools to demand accountability and remove underperforming leaders. There have been efforts to address corruption at municipal level. For example, in-quiries such as the Madlanga commission have exposed allegations of deep-rooted irregularities, including tender rigging in municipalities, among them Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Youth unemployment in Gauteng remains a critical challenge. In response, the provincial government has introduced initiatives such as Nasi iSpani, aimed at creating opportunities for young people. It is also important to recognise that democracy does not end at the ballot box. Real impact comes from continued civic engagement, attending community meetings, questioning decisions and holding elected officials accountable between elections.

In a province as economically significant and diverse as Gauteng, young people are not just participants in democracy, they are a defining force in it. Choosing not to vote might feel like a form of protest but in practice, it removes young people from the decision-making process.

The hard truth is that Gauteng’s future will be decided with or without youth participation. If they choose not to vote, others will make decisions on their behalf.

In addition, in March 2025, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) hosted an international conference on the feasibility of electronic voting. While successful e-voting systems require secure servers, stable power supply and reliable internet connectivity, their eventual implementation could improve accessibility and potentially increase youth participation in electoral processes.

The IEC says more than 200 000 new voters registered on its online registration portal between November 2025 and early 2026, with a significant proportion being young people. This is encouraging.

The IEC has also announced that voter registration for the 2026 local government elections will take place on June 20 and 21. The Gauteng government is encouraging all eligible residents, especially young people, to register and those registered to verify and update their address details.