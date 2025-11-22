Gayton McKenzie defends PA appointments to Robben Island Museum board

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has defended his decision to appoint members of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to the Robben Island Museum Board, insisting that the process was transparent and complied with all relevant legislation.

He told Sunday World that the system ensured transparency, public input, and representation. This while it also gave the minister the final authority to appoint.

DA cadre deployment claims

He was responding to allegations by the Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson for Sports, Arts and Culture, Leah Potgieter, who accused him of cronyism. She called it a “small-party cadre deployment”. In her statement, Potgieter also alleged that McKenzie’s close adviser, Charles Cilliers, was involved in the selection panel.

Potgieter said: “The Robben Island Museum is being turned into a playground for cadre deployment. This makes a mockery of the legacy of Robben Island. And it shows that Minister McKenzie has learnt all the wrong lessons from state capture.

“South Africa cannot allow small party cadre deployment to replace the destructive cadre deployment policies of the ANC. Cadre deployment has eroded state capacity, opportunity, and service delivery. McKenzie preaches opportunity but practices cronyism. And the pattern is becoming hard to ignore. In Parliament, McKenzie refused to answer questions about his close associates taking up board roles in his department. He must now show every single appointment and all supporting paperwork.”

But McKenzie hit back at Potgieter, saying: “Charles Cilliers is a duly qualified, appointed, and hard-working staff member in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture. Fully assessed by the Department of Public Service and Administration.

Candidate is well qualified

“He plays a valued and respected role as a special adviser. And he functions as an important link between the minister and the department’s administrators. He has five degrees, including a Master of Arts and an MBA. And he is well positioned to form part of selection and interviewing panels for recommendations to the minister.

“It is important to note that panel members do not make the final decision. But they merely play a part in the vetting process that was already mentioned above. Other members of the selection panels include the Director-General, Deputy Directors-General, and Chief Directors. They all bring relevant insight and experience to the vetting of nominated potential council members.

“All panel members are asked to declare conflicts of interest and their relationship, if any, to any potential council member. And Mr Cilliers duly followed this ethical practice at all times.”

McKenzie confirmed that two members of the Robben Island Museum Council are affiliated with the PA. But he said he has no direct relationship with them.

Party affiliation no barrier to posts

“Party affiliation is not a relevant factor when people are nominated to boards at DSAC. So they are not asked to provide this information. It is not a crime to join or support any political party of your choice, including the PA. And it should also not make you ineligible to serve on a board. There are PA members serving on boards in private companies and in other departments. And that’s because they are selected on their merits, and it is the same at DSAC,” said McKenzie.

Baseless claims

He dismissed Potgieter’s claims as baseless.

“There is no mystery around how the appointments occurred. We have asked the Honourable Potgieter to explain why she has said this and [we] are still waiting. At the moment, this has come across as little more than political grandstanding with zero merit.

“Potgieter is a politician looking to win votes. We reject the insinuation that cadre deployment has taken place,” said McKenzie.

