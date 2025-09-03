Minister Gayton McKenzie failing to lead by example in his racism case – ANCYL

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has thrown its weight behind the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) investigation into a racism scandal at Knysna High School in the Western Cape, where a learner was caught on video using the K-word during a school sporting event.

Speaking on behalf of the league, spokesperson Zama Khanyase said the viral video has shocked the nation and underscored the urgent need to address racism within schools and communities.

Western Cape learner used K-word

“We have noted the statement by the Human Rights Commission, particularly on the high school in the Western Cape, where a learner mentioned the K-word in a sporting event at the school,” she said.

Khanyase acknowledged efforts by the school governing body and the Western Cape Department of Education. Both have pledged internal investigations and disciplinary measures. However, she stressed that the SAHRC’s independent probe remains critical.

“We do welcome the determination by the Human Rights Commission. They will be investigating the matter and have reached out to the school. Because we believe that institutions like the Human Rights Commission are needed to ensure that measures are taken. And [that] those who need to be disciplined or educated are held accountable,” she added.

The ANCYL has called for stronger education on racism. It said South Africa’s apartheid legacy continues to shape the present.

“South Africa needs to do more, especially within the education system. But also in our society in general. To continue educating the people of South Africa about what is correct to say and not to say. What is racist.”

Assault on dignity

Khanyase noted that parents and communities must also play a role in shaping learners’ values.

The league hopes the SAHRC’s findings will bring healing to those directly affected and to the broader public who were offended by the slur. Their stance echoes a call from the Western Cape Congress of South African Students. It condemned the incident as an assault on dignity.

Khanyase turned her attention to Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie. She delivered a scathing rebuke of his handling of racism allegations against him.

The SAHRC has taken McKenzie to the Equality Court after he allegedly ignored its directives. It had ordered him to retract offensive social media posts, delete content, and undergo sensitivity training.

“We’re really disappointed in him because, despite being told by the Human Rights Commission that what he did was against the law, he decided not to act,” Khanyase said.

Minister unfit for leadership

She accused McKenzie of showing no remorse and failing to lead by example.

“This demonstrates a lack of leadership. By taking the country back and not acting within the confines of the law. Even when told he has broken the law, he shows no remorse and disregard.”

Khanyase argued that McKenzie’s conduct makes him unfit for leadership.

“If he cannot show signs of growth or learning from his mistakes, then the people of South Africa must ensure he is not given a chance to lead again,” she said. She echoed ANCYL president Collen Malatji’s view that McKenzie is “not leadership material.”

McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance, has denied the allegations. He framed the controversy as an opportunity to highlight challenges facing the coloured community.

