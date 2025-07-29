Gayton McKenzie replaces Kenny Kunene with Liam Jacobs in City of Johannesburg

Liam Jacobs will be replacing suspended Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene as a proportional representative councillor in the City of Joburg.

It is expected that Jacobs will also take up the role of MMC for transport in the city.

“We want him to get the experience and help us fix the potholes and continue the good work the DP [deputy president Kunene] has been doing,” party leader Gayton McKenzie said during the announcement.

“Congratulations, Liam. This is your opportunity to show that you do not just complain and point out mistakes; this is your chance to show people you can lead.”

The 24-year-old joined the PA in June after abruptly leaving the DA, where he served as a member of parliament.

Kunene tendered his resignation as a councillor after facing a backlash for his association with murder-accused businessman Katiso Molefe.

Public outcry

Kunene was also suspended from the PA after a public outcry when it was reported that he was present at the home of Molefe on the day the police arrested him for the murder of popular musician Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

In his resignation letter penned to the city’s speaker, Margaret Arnolds, Kunene assured her that he is not complicit in any wrongdoing but has decided to allow the PA to investigate the matter.

Before resigning, Kunene confirmed that he was at Molefe’s house when police arrived to arrest him.

He claimed he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a story.

However, multiple pictures of Molefe and Kunene have since resurfaced online, leaving the public confused about his links with the murder accused.

DJ Sumbody was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of November 20, 2022.

