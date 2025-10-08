Gayton McKenzie slammed for meeting Chinese fashion retailer SHEIN

A fiery political storm has erupted in the cultural and creative sectors following a controversial meeting between Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and representatives of Chinese fast-fashion giant SHEIN.

The October 7 engagement, described by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) as a strategic discussion, aimed to explore collaborations to empower young South African designers and athletes.

Undermining local industries

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, who accused McKenzie of overstepping his mandate and undermining local industries.

McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, framed the meeting as an effort to unlock opportunities for South Africa’s youth.

According to a DSAC statement, discussions with SHEIN focused on potential sponsorships, skills development initiatives, and market access for emerging designers and athletes in the fashion and sports sectors.

With South Africa’s unemployment rate hovering at 33.5%, according to Stats SA’s Q2 2025 figures, McKenzie argued that partnerships with global brands could inject much-needed resources into local talent pipelines.

In a scathing X post on October 7, Thambo accused McKenzie of acting outside his authority.

“Gayton McKenzie, as a minister of sport, arts and culture, has no standing to be negotiating trade deals and agreements with foreign industries,” Thambo wrote.

Minister labelled street thug

He went further, calling McKenzie a “tsotsi”, a township slang for a street thug, which is a jab referencing the minister’s past as a convicted gangster.

Thambo announced that the EFF would escalate the matter by writing to Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, demanding intervention.

SHEIN, known for its affordable clothing and rapid global expansion, is no stranger to controversy. The company has repeatedly faced allegations of labour abuses, including sweatshop conditions and child labour, as well as intellectual property theft from independent designers.

In South Africa, where the textile and fashion industries employ thousands, many see SHEIN’s business model as a direct threat.

