General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s story immortalised in song

Award-winning music producer Brian “Oufadas” Saul has struck gold with his latest release, “Mkhwanazi: Hero,” a stirring Afro-soul anthem that has taken social media by storm.

The song was officially released online on Friday, October 24. It has quickly captured the hearts of South Africans with its powerful lyrics and emotional tribute to General Mkhwanazi. He has become widely respected for his integrity and courage.

Speaking to Sunday World, Saul said the song was inspired by General Mkhwanazi’s fearless stance against corruption and his dedication to public service.

Revived hope in the nation

“We’ve been witnessing corruption for years, and he was bold enough to speak up. He revived hope in most of us,” Saul said.

“I wrote the song when the Madlanga Commission started. Watching him present evidence with such honesty and composure inspired me deeply,” he explained.

Saul revealed that the song was born spontaneously as he followed the commission’s hearings.

“Initially, I had no plans of going to the studio. But the more I watched the proceedings and saw how General Mkhwanazi carried himself, I felt compelled to write and record the song as a token of appreciation. It was my way of saying thank you, General Mkhwanazi, for being our hero and for uprooting the evil in our society.”

The single’s chorus, which listeners have been quoting widely on TikTok and X, goes:

“General Mkhwanazi, son of the soil, heart of a lion and hands that toil. You stood for the people, you brought back hope, restoring the faith that corruption stole.”

Inspirational hero

Saul describes Mkhwanazi: Hero as both Afro-Soul and an inspirational anthem. It blends contemporary soul elements with traditional African rhythms and heartfelt storytelling. A hallmark of Saul’s music.

“Seeing how people loved it when I first shared it online on October 23, I decided to formally register it with Samro and give it a proper release the next day,” he added.

Since its release, the song has drawn praise from fans and fellow artists alike. They commend its emotional depth and message of hope. Many listeners have described it as a soundtrack to the country’s ongoing fight for transparency and accountability.

Saul is known for producing soulful and socially conscious music that connects deeply with listeners. His previous works have explored themes of resilience, unity, and justice values. And these are echoed powerfully in “Mkhwanazi: Hero.”

General Mkhwanazi has become a household name in recent months. He has earned widespread admiration for his testimony before the Madlanga Commission, an inquiry tasked with probing allegations of misconduct and corruption within state institutions. His candid revelations and refusal to compromise on principles have positioned him as a symbol of integrity in the public eye.

Saul’s song, therefore, serves not just as a tribute. It is a musical rallying cry for ethical leadership and national renewal.

