Geordin Hill-Lewis launches DA leadership bid as John Steenhuisen bows out

Charismatic Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has received major backing from well-known DA leaders, including Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, to clinch the coveted position of Federal Leader of the party at its elective congress in Johannesburg in April.

His bid follows the decision by outgoing Federal Leader John Steenhuisen not to seek re-election. This brings to an end a tenure that began in 2019 and saw the party navigate turbulent internal debates, electoral setbacks and, most notably, its entry into the government of national unity (GNU) after the 2024 general elections.

Governing partner in the GNU

Steenhuisen currently serves as Minister of Agriculture in the GNU. The move has reshaped the DA’s role from official opposition to governing partner at the national level.

On Friday, in Cape Town, Hill-Lewis unveiled his run to replace Steenhuisen. He is positioning himself as the candidate to consolidate the party’s governance credentials ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Gwarube endorsed him, saying the mayor was fit to lead.

“This party has inspired me to make a bold decision this morning. I have formally nominated Geordin Hill-Lewis to be the next Federal Leader of the party,” Gwarube said.

“I did so deliberately, thoughtfully and with conviction. And I nominated Geordin because I believe in his ability to lead the DA. And I believe in his ability to help lead South Africa into a new era of possibility.”

Former DA mayor of Tshwane, Celliers Brink, also endorsed Hill-Lewis. He said it was about time the entire country experienced what Capetonians were getting in terms of service delivery.

Endorsed by ex-Tshwane mayor

“Cape Town and Western Cape can’t have all the good for themselves. Sorry, we need to roll out what we’ve done in this place…to the rest of the country,” Brink said.

“I have known Geordin Hill-Lewis for many years. I know that he has the conviction… He understands all the complex issues of how to grow our economy. And how to create job opportunities for young people.”

He added that Hill-Lewis was both mature and experienced enough to be a leader of the DA.

“Together with the intellect, the competence, the experience of government, he has the most important thing for this party and this country. And that is the temperament and the character to lead a party that brings people together based on shared values,” he said.

The April congress is expected to be closely contested. The DA seeks to define its post-Steenuisen identity within the GNU and sharpen its electoral strategy for municipalities beyond its Western Cape stronghold.

Stepping to the stage, a visibly excited Hill-Lewis thanked his two backers, labelling them his “friends”.

“When John announced a few weeks ago that he would not be seeking re-election, I felt this mission stir in my heart again. I want to say thank you sincerely to John for his leadership. Let there be no doubt, the DA is stronger today because of John’s service,” he said.

Ready to take the reins

“I stand before you today with some trepidation. I feel a strong sense of duty, a responsibility I cannot ignore, I know. We know that South Africa can work, and I want to help make it so. That is why it is with a sense of pride and excitement that I today announce that I’m standing to be the next leader of the Democratic Alliance.”

Following the chant “DHL” from the crowd, Hill-Lewis stated that he carefully considered the decision.

“I’m under no illusions about the road ahead, should I be elected to this position. And I will work arm-in-arm with each of you to lead our country on a path to prosperity. I’m excited to hear that many young leaders will stand for leadership roles. I look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with them in building that country of hope,” said Hill-Lewis.

Taking a swipe at some parties, he said the DA believed in elected, not appointed, leadership.

“We don’t have leaders who don’t even bother to have a congress. In the DA, we have a simple and faithful institution. We hold congress every three years, and we choose our leadership ourselves,” he said.

