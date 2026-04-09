‘Give me a chance’: pleads underdog Sibusiso Dyonase as he takes on DA frontrunner

The race to lead the Democratic Alliance is set to dominate this weekend’s federal congress, with a mix of seasoned heavyweights and lesser-known challengers battling for control of the party’s future direction.

At the heart of the contest is the race for federal leader, where Sibusiso Dyonase is going up against frontrunner Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is widely expected to take over from outgoing party leader John Steenhuisen.

I’m genuinely contesting

Making a direct appeal to delegates, Dyonase said: “I would like to ask delegates to give me a chance.”

Despite being seen as an outsider, he insists his campaign is serious and rooted in growing support within party structures.

“It will not be easy, but I am genuinely contesting. I do have some sort of profile because I am the caucus leader in Sedibeng. People do know me in the party because I attend federal meetings from time to time.”

Grassroots candidate

Framing himself as a grassroots candidate, Dyonase traced his political beginnings back to his teenage years, saying his early leadership roles shaped his approach to politics.

“I was elected a branch chairperson of Ward 8 in Midvaal, and that really shaped my grassroots activism,” he said.

Looking ahead, he signalled that reconnecting with communities would be central to his leadership if elected.

“We need to go back to the ground and build alliances with South Africans,” he said.

GNU ‘a strategic move’

Dyonase also weighed in on the government of national unity, backing the arrangement as a strategic move for the party.

“It has given us an opportunity to show what we can do in government while pushing our policies,” he said.

He also dismissed suggestions that race plays a role in leadership contests within the party.

“It is not about race. I would like to do certain things for the party,” he said.

Beyond the leadership race, the congress is expected to feature tightly contested battles across several key positions.

In the race for federal chairperson, Ivan Meyer will face off against Solly Msimanga. Cilliers Brink, Belinda Echeozonjoku, Siviwe Gwarube, Solly Malatsi, Anroux Marais, Nomafrench Mbombo and Nicholas Nyati are competing for deputy federal chairperson roles.

The contest extends to the federal council, where Werner Horn, Neo Mokoena and Ashor Sarupen are vying for chairperson.

Contenders for the deputy federal council chair include Dyonase, Annelie Lotriet, Thomas Walters, Mbombo, Deonay Bali. Ricardo Mackenzie, JP Smit, Innocent Mabaso, John Makoela, Lungile Phenyane, Carl Pophiam and Segope Sathekge.

Meanwhile, Mark Burke, Erik Marais and Fanyana Nkosi will battle it out for federal finance chairperson.

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