GNU leaders place emphasis on boosting job creation for youth

The leaders of 10 political parties that make up South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU) have prioritised enhancing public service efficiency, improving food security, boosting youth employment, combating organised crime, and strengthening border management.

The leaders said this in a media statement after they concluded a two-day retreat at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng.

This is to reaffirm their unity, commitment, and shared vision for the country’s future.

The meeting, attended by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile, along with leaders from the DA, IFP, PA, FF Plus, UDM, Rise Mzansi, Al Jama-Ah, PAC, and GOOD Party, was described as highly productive.

Ramaphosa’s office on Monday released a statement highlighting the retreat’s focus on assessing the progress in executing the GNU’s statement of intent.

“The GNU is united and strong,” the leaders said in the joint statement.

Valuable lessons learned

They agreed to meet regularly as a forum to provide strategic political direction to the coalition government.

While acknowledging difficulties, particularly during the 2025 budget process, the leaders said valuable lessons had been learned to ensure more effective consultation in future fiscal planning.

“We remain fully committed to the GNU as a reflection of the will of voters and as an instrument to advance the interests of all South Africans,” the statement reads.

Over the past 16 months, the GNU has steered South Africa toward stability, focusing on tackling unemployment, poverty, the cost of living, crime, and corruption.

The government has implemented wide-ranging reforms in energy, logistics, and telecommunications; launched a massive infrastructure drive; expanded early childhood development; and supported millions through public employment programmes.

GNU clearing house mechanism

Ramaphosa said the medium-term development plan serves as a transformative vision for the current administration.

The leaders reached a consensus to expedite the implementation process and guarantee that all South Africans experience the benefits of progress.

The forum also endorsed the GNU clearing house mechanism to address policy differences and ensure cohesive governance.

The meeting concluded with congratulations to the Proteas Women’s cricket team for reaching the ICC Women’s World Cup final, calling it an inspiration to sportswomen across all codes.

“The GNU is now more cohesive, determined and focused than ever before. Our purpose remains clear: to serve the interests and meet the needs of all South Africans.”

