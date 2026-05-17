Gold case NPA dropped back to haunt top cops

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had, three years ago, thrown out the now resuscitated unwrought gold case against Durban businessman Tariq Downes and co-accused Gen Feroz Khan and Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa, stating that there were “no prospects of a successful prosecution”.
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- Three years ago, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dismissed the unwrought gold case against Durban businessman Tariq Downes and co-accused Gen Feroz Khan and Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa.
- The NPA at the time cited "no prospects of a successful prosecution" as the reason for dropping the case.
- The case has now been revived, with renewed legal action underway.
- The case involves allegations related to unwrought gold.
- Further detailed information is available in the Sunday World e-edition.