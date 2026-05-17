Gold case NPA dropped back to haunt top cops

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had, three years ago, thrown out the now resuscitated unwrought gold case against Durban businessman Tariq Downes and co-accused Gen Feroz Khan and Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa, stating that there were “no prospects of a successful prosecution”.

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