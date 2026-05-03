Got a job but still broke

South Africa’s labour market in 2026 is not one economy but two – sometimes three – layered on top of each other and pulling in different directions. On paper, more than 17 million people go to work every day. In reality, many are not building careers. They are surviving. Work, for a growing number of South Africans, has stopped being a ladder. It has become a lifeline.

Data from Statistics South Africa and private sector analysis show a market split down the middle: a small, highly competitive segment of skilled workers on one side and a large, insecure workforce on the other. The gap is widening.

‘Job hugging’ and quiet quitting

In February, Eyewitness News reported that many South Africans are “clinging to jobs they hate”. Workers said they stayed in positions they no longer enjoyed because they feared not finding another. It’s called “job hugging”. One line stood out: workers are “physically there, but mentally they’ve checked out”. It is adaptation to a system where losing a job costs too much. It is also called “quiet quitting” – doing the minimum required, not from lack of ambition but to remain invisible in a fragile

system. For those outside the labour market, the picture is starker. In April, the same outlet reported thousands of unemployed young people moving from factory to factory in Midrand and Tembisa, CVs in hand. By the end, only 21 jobs were secured.

Writing in the Mail & Guardian, analysts described the labour market as divided into a protected core and a precarious periphery. High unemployment, they argued, acts as a “disciplinary tool”. Workers accept poor conditions because they know others are ready to replace them.

The gig economy’s fragile promise

The gig economy now accounts for roughly 3% of the labour market. Data referenced by PwC shows around 70% of participants use gig work as a secondary income. It is not replacing traditional employment, it is compensating for its weaknesses.

A delivery driver for Checkers Sixty60 faces long hours, unpredictable earnings, and no paid sick leave or injury compensation. Workers are managed through digital platforms. Researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand call this “algorithmic management” – control through software, not supervisors. It removes the human layer where workers could previously negotiate or seek redress.

The law has not caught up. Most frameworks still classify these workers as independent contractors. Proposed reforms are contested.

Eroded pay, rising anger

Even those with stable jobs are under pressure. Wage increases are swallowed by rising costs – fuel, food, transport and medical aid. In February, Cosatu organised a nationwide protest over Government Employees Medical Scheme contribution increases of up to 9.8%, outpacing wage adjustments.

For low-income workers, the pressure is worse. The national minimum wage rose to R30.23 per hour in March 2026. But as Cape Times reported, once transport costs are deducted, many workers cannot afford basic nutrition.

Domestic workers describe supporting multiple households from a single wage. They live in constant anxiety – one unexpected expense away from crisis. Working, but not secure.

Among young people, frustration is vocal. During Freedom Day events in April, protests broke out in several areas. More than three decades into democracy, many feel excluded from economic participation.

At the top end, competition is fierce for skilled professionals in IT, engineering and renewable energy. Employers offer flexible arrangements, including remote work. The contrast with the rest of the labour market could not be starker.

Policy gaps and political friction

The government has introduced the Labour Law Amendment Bill – increasing severance pay and expanding parental leave – and efforts to reclassify workers in certain sectors. But structural issues remain, including a persistent skills mismatch between education and market demands.

Recent protests in Johannesburg and Pretoria focused on undocumented immigration, with demonstrators arguing foreign nationals are taking jobs and lowering wages. The data is debated. But the perception matters.

For millions of South Africans, work has become more fragile and more contested than before. That is the workers’ story of 2026.

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