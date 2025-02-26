Heavy police presence as Mbalula unveils new Gauteng leaders

There was heavy police presence at the Midrand Conference Centre on Wednesday as ANC secretary-general Fikile “Vutha” Mbalula unveiled the newly appointed ANC Gauteng provincial task team (PTT).

In anticipation of a disruption following threats of court action and protest against the NEC decision to reconfigure the Gauteng leadership, the ANC was leaving nothing to chance.

There were public order police (POP) from all over Gauteng, including Springs and Soweto outside the venue.

But eventually, nothing came of rumoured protest and proceedings went ahead without disruption.

Mbalula reads new leaders the riot act

For more than two hours, Mbalula read the members of the PTT the riot act as he explained why the party had to take this decision.

Unlike in KZN, where its PTT was announced quickly, the Gauteng was a long drawn-out process with Mbalula stamping his authority.

He told the PTT members that the days of everyone speaking on behalf of the ANC were over. He stressed that only new convenor Amos Masondo, his co-convenor Panyaza Lesufi and coordinator Hope Papo could speak publicly about ANC Gauteng matters.

“Those things of 15 people speaking on behalf of the ANC, everyone saying what they want, are not going to happen again. It is done, the ANC must communicate in a tightly coordinated manner,” Mbalula was heard laying down the law to PTT members.

Provincial ANC branches kept to party discipline

During the press conference that followed, Mbalula thanked ANC branches and members in Gauteng for their maximum discipline despite the temptation to disagree with the decision to reconfigure their provincial leadership.

As for the new leaders, charged Mbalula, anyone who deviates from the set mandate to revive the branches in the province but instead bring about unbecoming behaviour, will be removed from the PTT forthwith.

Mbalula said he was aware of a circulating WhatsApp message threatening legal action against the ANC NEC. He added that the Joburg CBD-based liberation movement was ready to defend itself “even at midnight” if summonses are served on them.

We will defend ANC even at midnight – says SG

“I saw the mischievous WhatsApp message circulating on platforms. It is possible people can litigate but we will defend our decision anytime, even if it is at 12 O’clock at night. There is a basis for defending, when you intervene you bring extraordinary measures,” said Mbalula.

“We have made it very clear to everybody here (in the PTT), if anyone is going to come with negative energy into this PTT and process, we will remove them. There is not going to be a ‘wait for the conference’. You will be gone immediately because clearly you do not want to be here.

“Tweeting at night and all of that, is gone. From now on, people must tweet like Panyaza (Lesufi) defending the movement. Me and Panyaza tweet in defence of the ANC and get attacked by our opponents. People must not undermine the ANC structures and leadership, we have told them here,” he went on.

“We want positive energy. All of us are wanted by the ANC. Our revolution is facing an existential crisis. The question of who leads the ANC in the future will come and will be settled, it is an easy thing but not now.”

Former provincial secretary thrust in monitoring role

In the top leadership of the PTT, ex-provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza has been demoted to an ordinary member, however, he made the provincial working committee as head of monitoring, planning and evaluation.

His former deputy Tasneem Motara was promoted to fundraiser, while the former deputy chair returned as deputy coordinator. Ntombi Mekgwe got the nod to deputise Lesufi and Masondo.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content