Heavy security as Durban leg of March and March gets underway

The Durban city centre remained on high alert on Tuesday, as the March and March movement followed through on its national deadline regarding undocumented foreign nationals.

By 7 am on Tuesday, a steady stream of demonstrators had already arrived at King Dinizulu Park.

Frustration over local economic conditions

Among them was Nomvula Gumede, a 34-year-old mother of three who travelled from Umlazi. She told Sunday World she took unpaid leave from her job as a domestic worker, saying she fears for her children’s future.

Zamani Zikhali, a 29-year-old unemployed graduate with a diploma in IT from Newcastle, joined the protest hoping for better job opportunities. He claimed local businesses hire undocumented workers for cheaper rates. A sentiment shared by Nobuhle Magagula who blamed businesses for preferring to hire undocumented foreign nationals, making it difficult for her to survive despite her qualifications.

The protesters expressed deep-seated frustrations regarding local economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Linda Smith, a 42-year-old small business owner in the city centre, closed her shop, saying she could not compete with those who do not pay tax and ignore the country’s regulations.

Security forces responded to the gathering with a highly visible presence. Heavily armed officers from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Durban Metro Police established a tight perimeter around the park and along the anticipated march route.

No tolerance for lawbreakers

Authorities urged commuters to avoid the area, with acting KZN Police Commissioner Phumelele Makoba emphasising a zero-tolerance policy towards violence.

While political messaging was the focus, local vendors navigated the throngs, offering refreshments to participants who, like Gumede, Zikhali, and Smith, stressing that they were protesting for economic security.

Police continued to monitor the situation as the number of crowds grew and the march got underway.

Read More: Parly committee chair urges vendors to stay safe amid protest action

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content