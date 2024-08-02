Helen Zille is an ANC guest in GNU, not the other way around

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has labelled DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille reckless for claiming that the blue party is in a coalition with the ANC.

This as the government of national unity (GNU) political ping-pong between Luthuli House and Nkululeko House continues.

Zille dropped a bombshell this week when she said there is in fact no GNU but a coalition between the ANC and DA, pinning the idea on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zille said the ANC included the other small parties in the GNU to mask the true intentions between the ANC and DA.

The ANC leaders have responded harshly to Zille’s revelation, with Mokonyane falling short of calling the DA leader tjatjarag (too forward and annoying)

The ANC invited DA

Mokonyane said Zille is behaving as though the DA is the custodian of the GNU when the party was in fact invited to the structure by the ANC.

“As the ANC, we are duty-bound to nurse the GNU. We cannot be as reckless as Mrs Zille. We cannot be reckless; who invited people?” charged Mokonyane on the sidelines of the ANC national executive committee meeting in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

“Zille is the guest and remains a guest of the ANC, and if she has any discomfort, she is bound to express it within her rights, but not to undermine the collective that is represented in parliament.

“The ANC has been able to influence more than nine political parties to work together with us and protect the hard-won gains of our democracy.”

The ANC is in charge

Mokonyane said there is no illusion that the ANC is in charge and no one else is.

Zille’s comments are unfortunate; she went on.

Said Mokonyane: “Zille is not in charge of Luthuli House; she can’t. Luthuli House is the house of the ANC.

“Who leads the GNU? The ANC leads. We have invited everybody, and we refuse to be put together with the DA.

“We were always conscious that we have a bigger constituency represented in parliament, and that is what we will be working on.”

