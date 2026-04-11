Helen Zille warns of race-based politics as election looms

Democratic Alliance federal council chair Helen Zille has warned that South Africa’s next election could be defined by political fragmentation and rising race-based campaigning.

Addressing party members at the DA Federal Council congress at Gallagher Convention Centre on Saturday, Zille said the growing number of political parties on the ballot presents both a challenge and a risk to national cohesion.

“Hundreds will appear on the ballot in the next election. Many will seek to weaponise our diversity and to divide South Africans along racial lines. We reject that path,” said Zille.

Her view reflects mounting concern within the DA about the proliferation of smaller parties and identity-driven politics, which could splinter the vote and complicate coalition-building, particularly in metros where no single party is likely to secure an outright majority.

Zille framed the DA’s strategy as a direct counter to what she described as divisive political tactics, positioning the party as an advocate for non-racialism and shared values.

Party of inclusion

“We are the party of inclusion, not division. We call ourselves the blue people. Not black, not white, not brown, but blue.

“Blue people distinguish themselves by their shared values and no matter what we look like in this hall today, we share the same core blue values. We believe in a nation defined not by race but by principles,” said Zille.

Zille said identity politics, whether driven by race or ideology, risks undermining social cohesion in a country already grappling with deep inequality and historical divisions.

The DA is expected to centre its campaign on governance, economic reform and the rule of law, while warning voters about what it sees as the dangers of fragmentation and polarisation.

Gunning for win in 2029 elections

Zille also underlined the party’s electoral ambitions, particularly in urban areas, highlighting that the DA is one of the most resilient liberal movements in the world.

Looking ahead, she said the party is now ready to move to the next milestone, which targets being South Africa’s biggest electoral support in 2029.

As the party faces another electoral cycle, Zille also highlighted the importance of the DA’s internal culture, setting it apart from what she described as the factionalism and patronage politics common in other parties. She stressed that the party must remain firm in its principles, reject race-based politics from all sides, and focus on strengthening an inclusive and rational political centre.

“We contest leadership openly and fairly. No one’s going to be bought, no money’s going to exchange hands for a vote, not even a box of chocolates. So we contest openly and fairly

“We elect leaders peacefully, without bribery, without coercion, without threats. We debate policy in good faith. And if you don’t win an argument or an election in the DA, you are not punished,” said Zille.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content