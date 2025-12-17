Herman Mashaba hints at return as Joburg mayor after DJ Warras’ killing

ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has hinted at a possible return to the mayor’s office following the killing of DJ Warras on Tuesday.

The media personality, real name Warrick Stock, was shot and killed while attending to an operation to reclaim a hijacked building in the Johannesburg central business district.

The brutal murder has renewed focus on crime, high-rise building hijackings, and safety in the city of Johannesburg, prompting Mashaba to signal that he may step back into frontline politics to address what he described as worsening conditions in the city.

If he decides to run for mayor, Mashaba could face off against his former boss, Helen Zille, from his time in the DA when he held the mayoral chain of Joburg in 2016 with the help of the EFF.

The Patriotic Alliance has fielded its controversial deputy president, Kenny Kunene, while other political parties such as the ANC, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), and the EFF are remaining cautious.

However, Jacob Zuma, the leader of the MKP, is reportedly favoring Bongani Baloyi, the party’s head of elections.

Tough stance against corruption

During his tenure as Johannesburg mayor, Mashaba built a reputation on a tough stance against corruption and criminal networks linked to illegal occupation of buildings.

He said the murder of DJ Warras had personally affected him and pushed him to reconsider his current role outside of city government.

He claimed that decisive leadership is once more needed because of the state of affairs in Johannesburg.

“Based on these devastating developments, it looks like I will have no choice but to return to proceed with the work I started during my tenure as mayor,” Mashaba said.

“The only thing I want to make a genuine appeal to South Africans for is to allow ActionSA’s internal processes to unfold.

“I know that the city and the criminal elements are behind property hijacking. This time around, I will be able to act fast and decisively to clean the city and work with the private sector to expedite the provision of affordable accommodation, but at the same time, I will make the City of Joburg a safe place for all law-abiding citizens to call home.”

Condolences to DJ Warras’ family

Mashaba strongly hinted at a potential return, stating that ActionSA’s internal processes would guide any final decision, with an announcement expected by February 2026.

He said those who killed DJ Warras were inhumane and have declared war on law-abiding citizens and those who are ready to oppose crime.

“Now, more than ever, Johannesburg needs a tough, no-nonsense leader to do the hard work of reclaiming our city from illegal foreigners, drug dealers, and criminals who have no respect for the law and who operate with near impunity.

“To DJ Warras’ family and friends, ActionSA extends its deepest condolences and strength during this devastating time,” he said.

