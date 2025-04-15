Herman Mashaba slams R3.45bn spent on foreign missions

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has raised concerns about the government’s R3.45-billion expenditure in the 2023/24 financial year on foreign missions.

Mashaba said the country is wasting billions of rands while basic services at home remain underfunded. This was used to maintain 115 embassies, high commissions, and consulates around the world.

The figures come from a reply to a parliamentary question asked by ActionSA.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation revealed that it spent R950-million in Africa, R900-million in Asia and the Middle East, R813-million in Europe, R465-million in America, and R325-million on global governance and multilateral missions.

“Among the most unjustifiable are embassies in countries where South Africa has limited or no clear strategic or trade relations yet spends disproportionately.

In Bangui (Central African Republic), taxpayers footed a R25.7-million bill in 2024.

“Nouakchatt [Mauritania] cost R16.1-million, and Malabo [Equatorial Guinea] cost over R15.6-million. These amounts cannot be justified in a country that struggles to fund basic services,” said Mashaba.

Duplication of missions

Despite these high costs, he said, the department admitted it has no system in place to review whether these missions are cost-effective.

He highlighted the ongoing expenditure in conflict or crisis zones such as Damascus, Tehran, Ramallah, and Tel Aviv. The Tel Aviv mission, described as “non-operational”, cost R27.2-million in 2024.

Mashaba also noted the duplication of missions in several countries, saying South Africa operates four missions in the US and maintains multiple offices in countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Most damning of all is that when ActionSA asked whether the department had any measures in place to evaluate the value of these missions, the reply was a flat ‘no’. This government is flying blind with taxpayers money.

“At a time of fiscal crisis, ActionSA maintains that government must cut the fat. We reiterate our call for urgent fiscal discipline and demand a comprehensive review of all foreign missions to ensure that every cent spent abroad delivers value for the people back home,” said Mashaba.

