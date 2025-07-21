High court orders removal of defamatory posts of Minister Nomakhosazana Meth 

In an urgent and precedent-setting decision, the Eastern Cape division of the High Court in Mthatha earlier this month ordered the immediate removal of defamatory statements posted on Facebook by Nelitha Diko about Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth.

Central to the ruling, delivered on July 1, 2025, are the shocking accusations shared by Diko, which include details of a sexual nature allegedly involving two women who worked closely together and lived in the same house for approximately four to five years.

The matter, which Meth brought before the court as a matter of urgency, was overseen by Justice Buyiswa Majiki, who dispensed with standard procedural rules in recognition of the case’s immediate importance.

The court found that statements published by Diko on June 20, at 19:03, along with subsequent posts across her Facebook account, were defamatory and damaging to Meth’s reputation.

In her order, Majiki stated that Diko is “ordered to immediately retract and delete the defamatory statement about the applicant, which was posted on the respondent’s Facebook account on the 20th of June 2025 at 19:03 and all other subsequent defamatory statements about the applicant posted by the respondent in her Facebook account.”

Additionally, the court issued an interdict restraining Diko from publishing any further defamatory statements about Meth, whether on Facebook or any other social media platform. The legal costs of the matter have been postponed sine dine, leaving the issue open for future determination.

In the wake of the court order, Diko, a former associate of Meth, issued a public and unconditional apology for her actions. In an email addressed to VV Msindo & Associates, Diko expressed deep remorse for her conduct on social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok.

The posts, which have since been deleted, initially appeared on June 20, 2025. Diko urged others who may have shared or reposted the content to remove it immediately.

“I respect the honourable minister as a parent and a mentor who has played quite a pivotal role in my life,” Diko wrote in her apology dated July 1, 2025. She acknowledged that her statements were both unfair and unlawful, attributing her actions to underlying health issues exacerbated by financial hardship and joblessness.

“My psychologists are working hard to resolve my health issues, which I blame for having written the stuff I posted on social media about the said minister.”

Throughout her apology, Diko reiterated her respect for Meth.

“Now that I am making good progress health-wise, I would love to get my job back, even if I am placed anywhere else.”

Meth has yet to publicly respond to Diko’s apology.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content