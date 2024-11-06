Hold your horses, Botswana’s new president is not South African

Botswana’s new president, Duma Boko, was born in a Xhosa-speaking village in the country’s Mahalapye area in 1969. There are Xhosa speakers in Botswana. He is not South African. That’s it.

Questions about Boko’s cultural background emerged after he was elected Botswana president last week. A picture that he posted on X in March 2022 of him and his wife celebrating their wedding anniversary wearing Xhosa traditional resurfaced.

“Yesterday was our anniversary. Nguye lo, umolokazana wase maxhoseni [Here’s the daughter-in-law of Xhosa people]! Makube hele [may it continue being like this],” wrote Boko.

But who is the real Boko, and what do we know about his leadership style?

His acceptance speech was a blend of humility, accountability, and openness. Taking on the presidency, Boko acknowledges the vast responsibility it entails, expressing his feelings of trepidation. “I dare not fail. I dare not disappoint,” he said.

Civic participation

Moreover, his openness to criticism — whether it be acerbic or fierce — demonstrates a willingness to listen and adapt.

His call for an engaged and often enraged citizenry further underscores a belief in active civic participation.

By encouraging public involvement and emotional investment, he aims to foster a government that is attentive and responsive to its people.

“A local publication in Botswana, Mmegi, reveals a multifaceted figure who has played a significant role in Botswana’s political landscape.

“Indeed, as Botswana approached the recent national polls, everyone was watching Boko to see if he could once again orchestrate a political turnaround and lead a united opposition to electoral success.”

Boko’s self-made image is at the heart of how he leads. He rose to fame from poor beginnings in Mahalapye village by doing well in school and being very interested in politics.

As a young law student, he joined the Botswana National Front (BNF). This was the start of his fight for political freedom rights.

With the help of the late Dr Kenneth Koma as a guide, Boko’s early political activities were marked by a deep understanding of BNF ideas, which he shared through his teaching and advisory roles.

It’s clear that Boko is ambitious because he rose to become a leader in the BNF and then head of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

His ability to get opposition groups to work together under one banner shows that he is a good leader with a clear vision and the skills to handle the complicated politics of coalitions.

Boko’s efforts to make opposition politics more appealing and in style show that he believes that how you present yourself and your politics can make a difference.

Fighting and division

The way Boko has been leading has, however, not been without problems and complaints.

There has been a lot of fighting and division within the BNF during his time there, and he has been accused of ignoring his party tasks and favouring UDC members over his own party.

These disagreements bring to light a style of leadership that can change things but also cause problems.

When it comes to politics, Boko isn’t afraid to make tough choices, and he often puts the goals of the coalition ahead of the interests of individual groups.

Members of the party have sometimes been unhappy and fought over this.

Because Boko is a strong and direct boss, some people have called him the “political mafia.” His firm actions, like removing his vice president, Dumelang Saleshando, show that he is a leader who is not afraid to use power and enforce rules.

But this method has been criticised, and it’s made people wonder about his long-term strategic vision.

It is impressive that Boko has been able to bring together different political groups and ideas under the UDC umbrella.

But it also shows how hard it can be to deal with different goals and points of view within a coalition.

Working on the party’s image

Even though there have been failures, Boko has shown that he can bounce back and adapt.

He is resourceful and good at getting people to support him because he can run high-profile political campaigns that get coverage in foreign media and a lot of money.

There have been wins and losses under Boko’s rule, as shown by changes in the number of seats in parliament and how well the party did in the elections.

Still, the fact that he was able to get back on his feet and stay an important figure in Botswana’s politics shows how influential and determined he is.

Boko also worked on the party’s image and making it more current. He changed how the BNF looked by switching from member-donated meals to professional food and venue decoration.

This shows that he is a leader who is aware of how appearances affect how people see things.

This focus on detail and desire to go against the norm are signs of a forward-thinking leader who wants to change the way opposition politics work.

