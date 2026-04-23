How ANC gave West Rand green light for regional conference on Friday

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has indicated that the party’s West Rand regional conference should go ahead on Friday after he gave a green light for all processes to begin.

Mbalula wrote a letter to the Gauteng provincial task team coordinator, Hope Papo, on April 15, also copying Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who is the convenor of deployees in the province.

Request for condonation

In his letter, Mbalula said that he was formally communicating the decision of the national working committee (NWC) taken at its meeting held on April 13 regarding the request for condonation of the non-compliance with the end-of-March 2026 deadline for the West Rand Regional Conference in Gauteng.

“The NWC, acting in terms of its authority under Rule 13.8.2 of the ANC Constitution (which empowers the NWC to conduct the current work of the ANC and ensure that all ANC structures carry out the decisions of the ANC), has resolved as follows [that] the NWC condones the non-compliance with the end-of-March 2026 NEC conference deadline for the West Rand Region in the Gauteng Province. The NWC authorises the above-mentioned region to proceed with its regional conference within two weeks of the date of the decision. This authorisation is subject to strict compliance with the following mandatory conditions [that] the final verification report for each region must be signed off by the secretary general or designate at least 14 days before the regional conference, in terms of Clause 52 of the revised ANC guidelines (July 2024).

“No further branch general meetings (BGMs) may be conducted after the final verification report is signed off, except where specifically ordered by the relevant dispute resolution committee, in accordance with Clause 53 of the Guidelines. The accreditation and registration protocol contained in appendix A of the revised ANC guidelines must be fully observed at the regional conference,” said Mbalula.

Protocol ‘must be fully observed’

He also stated that the NWC has noted that its decision is grounded on rules that are in the ANC constitution and that a 70% threshold and final verification report requirements should be met by BGMs.

“In terms of Rule 19.9.6 of the ANC Constitution, you are directed to submit written confirmation to the Office of the Secretary-General upon the conclusion of the regional conference. This report must confirm compliance with all conditions stipulated in this authorisation, including, confirmation that the final verification report was signed off at least 14 days before conference [as well as the] the confirmation that the 70% threshold of branches in good standing was maintained,” said Mbalula.

He added that there should also be the confirmation that the accreditation and registration protocol was fully observed and that any material issues or disputes that arose during the conference and their resolution status.

“You are requested to communicate to this office, within 48 hours of receipt of this letter, the confirmed date for the regional conference, ensuring that it falls within the authorised two-week window and that the 14-day final verification report sign-off requirement is respected. The office of the secretary general stands ready to provide any necessary support to ensure the successful and constitutionally compliant convening of this regional conference. Should any challenges arise during the implementation of this decision, you are directed to immediately inform this office.

“You are directed to communicate this decision to the regional secretary and regional executive committee without delay, and to ensure that all affected structures are fully apprised of the conditions attached to this authorisation,” said Mbalula.

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