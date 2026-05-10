How many Phala Phala dollars can a Constitution booklet hide?

There is a dangerous temptation in South African public discourse to reduce the Phala Phala saga to a crude political contest between defenders and opponents of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

That temptation must be resisted. The matter raises questions far greater than the fate of one man.

Assume it is proven that foreign currency entered South Africa without the legally required declaration. Assume further that the president became aware of that fact, retained possession of the money, and thereafter utilised members of the South African Police Service outside ordinary legal channels to recover the funds after the theft at Phala Phala farm.

In such a scenario, the issue would not merely be political embarrassment. It would engage criminal law, constitutional law and the doctrine of legality itself.

South Africa’s constitutional order is founded upon legality. Public power may only be exercised lawfully, rationally and for a proper purpose.

The first issue concerns the status of the foreign currency itself. If foreign currency is imported into South Africa without compliance with customs and exchange-control requirements, the importation itself becomes unlawful.

If the president knew the money had entered the country unlawfully, a serious legal question would arise. Could the head of state knowingly benefit from conduct prohibited by the laws he has sworn to uphold?

The second issue concerns the alleged response to the theft. Ordinarily, when a crime occurs, it is reported through established processes. A docket is opened. Investigators are assigned. Oversight mechanisms exist. Records are created.

But the hypothetical scenario suggests something fundamentally different: the possibility of a parallel operation conducted outside ordinary policing structures.

Police officers are guardians of public order, not custodians of private fortunes.

The danger also lies in the precedent it creates. If the head of state may privately mobilise security structures, constitutional boundaries become dangerously porous.

The third issue is intent. The state would have to establish knowledge and participation. Did the president know the currency was unlawfully imported? Did he authorise or condone irregular recovery operations? If evidence established affirmative answers, several potential offences could arise. These might include contraventions of customs legislation, exchange-control regulations or defeating the ends of justice.

South Africa has experienced a long period in which legal accountability has too often been weakened by political caution. The danger in matters involving powerful individuals is that society gradually lowers the standard of legality. Conduct that would trigger immediate prosecution for an ordinary citizen becomes the subject of endless qualification when linked to political office.

The Constitution does not recognise royal exemptions. The president is not a constitutional monarch. The office of president carries immense moral authority. Citizens reasonably expect that he will display scrupulous adherence to legal obligations.

This is why Phala Phala cannot be dismissed as merely a scandal about stolen dollars hidden in furniture. At its core lies a constitutional question: what happens when private interests and public power become indistinguishable?

If such a hypothetical case came before a court, the decisive inquiry would not be whether the accused was politically popular or politically useful. And if the evidence proved that, constitutional fidelity would demand accountability – irrespective of office or political consequence.