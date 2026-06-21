How Phala Phala committee defends opposition to Ramaphosa interdict

Parliament’s impeachment committee has been advised to defend its right to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict by arguing that the president himself brought the committee into the litigation when he cited its chairperson as a respondent.

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