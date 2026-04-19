How Ramaphosa found the right man for Trump

The search for South Africa’s new ambassador to Washington, officially confirmed as Roelf Meyer, began not with race but with a narrow set of urgent criteria, the Presidency says.

Sunday World heard that the focus was on a candidate who could stabilise a fragile diplomatic relationship, navigate a hostile political environment, and command credibility at the highest levels of power in the US.

But insiders described a more nuanced process, saying race was one of several considerations alongside experience and political stature. Other candidates included Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel and John Jeffreys, who also once served in the position.

Meyer ultimately emerged as the preferred candidate due to his negotiation background and long-standing relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to the Presidency, that process – shaped by escalating tensions and the abrupt return of Ebrahim Rasool – ultimately led to the selection of Meyer as South Africa’s envoy.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya rejected claims that Meyer’s appointment was influenced by race, insisting the decision was driven by diplomatic urgency rather than identity.

While insiders have suggested that a white candidate was preferred to improve reception in American political circles, Magwenya dismissed this, saying Meyer’s race may reflect South Africa’s diversity but did not drive the decision.

“What I should dispel is that he was looking for a white candidate; that is not the case.”

He argued that the choice was shaped by the unusually strained diplomatic climate, particularly under Donald Trump.

According to Magwenya, the situation requires a figure with significant experience in managing complex and high-pressure negotiations.

“You are not dealing with a normal diplomatic environment. The stakes are high, and there is tension that needs to be addressed. You need someone with the gravitas and experience in conflict situations.”

Magwenya added that although Rasool had begun making progress, his removal was not initiated by South Africa but rather by the impatience of US authorities.

“We are still convinced that Rasool was the right person, but what brought him back was not the president. He understood how to navigate those corridors of power,” he said.

He stressed that the US remains a key economic partner and that stabilising relations is critical. “You cannot sustain ongoing tension between the world’s largest economy and Africa’s most industrialised economy.” Magwenya said the president took time to evaluate the situation carefully and did not rush the decision, allowing for ongoing diplomatic efforts behind the scenes in which Meyer is expected to play a role.

Meanwhile, the SACP has condemned the appointment, arguing it undermines South Africa’s transformation agenda.

While acknowledging Ramaphosa’s authority, the party said such positions should reflect the country’s democratic values and historical context.

In a strongly worded statement, the SACP said Meyer is an apartheid-era figure whose record makes him unsuitable to represent a democratic South Africa, despite his later role in constitutional negotiations.

The party has called for the decision to be reversed.

“He is inherently incapable of representing our nation’s highest ideals, as his entire orientation is antithetical to those ideals,” the party said.

“The appropriate action is the retraction of this decision and deployment of a suitable citizen. We call on all progressives to join with us in making this submission to the president.”

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