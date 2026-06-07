Politics

How the ANC was pushed into backing Gana

By Queenin Masuabi
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The ANC has presented the election of Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as chairperson of Parliament’s impeachment inquiry committee as a strategic move, but opposition negotiators say the party was pushed into backing him after its preferred plans began to unravel.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The ANC has presented the election of Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as chairperson of Parliament’s impeachment inquiry committee as a strategic move, but opposition negotiators say the party was pushed into backing him after its preferred plans began to unravel.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Queenin Masuabi.
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