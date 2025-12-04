‘I hold no powers to approve blue lights’ says Julius Mkhwanazi

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has claimed that he never had the authority to approve the use of blue lights for private vehicles.

This came as he testified before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, led by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, on Wednesday.

The commission is probing claims that emergency-light privileges may have been misused to benefit politically connected individuals and private companies.

Blue lights for private use

Mkhwanazi was grilled for allegedly assisting Medicare24 boss Mike van Wyk obtain blue-lights.

“I don’t have powers, the city doesn’t have powers. After approving, you have to request to the Minister [of police]. You motivate after these things have went through (sic) all the processes and say why you recommend that this institution. Or this person may have or may use [blue lights],” said Mkhwanazi.

“EMPD will assist registration of vehicles under EMPD. Official vehicles will be permitted to use blue and red to respond on behalf of EMPD. Let’s leave the cost,” he added.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello challenged him on why Van Wyk appeared to receive a level of assistance not offered to others. She noted that the medical company already used red lights. But evidence suggested efforts were made to help Van Wyk secure blue-light privileges.

Mkhwanazi insisted nothing was yet finalised, considering that the process to obtain blue-lights privileges had to follow.

“It was still going to undergo other processes within the department, within the city. This was my support from my side. But it was going to get different people, different departments, and with experts… legal experts, your finance, and other people, that have knowledge in terms of these things and raise other issues.”

Matlala associate and his vehicles

Van Wyk is an alleged associate of attempted murder-accused and alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Matlala is also the former director of Medicare24 Tshwane District. The company secured a R360-million health tender with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He testified before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee last week. In his testimony, he said he had handed over the directorship of the company to his sister. And this was pending investigation of allegations against him.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content