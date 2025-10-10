‘I reported Senzo Mchunu to Cyril Ramaphosa over task team,’ says Fannie Masemola

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola accused politicians of undermining the South African Police Service (SAPS) by interfering in operational decisions, particularly the controversial disbandment of the key political killings task team, widely known as the PKTT.

Speaking before the ad hoc parliamentary committee probing rampant corruption within the SAPS on Friday, Masemola painted a picture of ministerial overreach that he claimed was designed to shield suspects from scrutiny.

The hearing took a dramatic turn as Masemola detailed how the task team’s dissolution came as the direct instruction of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

“Interference by politicians is a big problem in the police; previously we would inform them that’s not how it’s done, but this instance was a special case,” he stated.

The revelation came into sharper focus following the arrest of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a controversial figure linked to scandals within the SAPS.

No coincidence

Masemola suggested that the timing of the task team’s disbandment was no coincidence.

“After the arrest of Mr Matlala, we then knew that the disbandment was to protect him and others,” he told the committee.

Masemola recounted his futile attempts to challenge the directive.

He said in a tense conversation with Minister Mchunu that month, he asked for reasons behind the move but found no joy. The Minister offered no credible reasons.

Instead, the commissioner escalated the matter directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa, briefing him on February 1, 2025.

“I reported to him that I received this instruction to disband the task team, and he was taken aback also,” Masemola said.

The president, according to the testimony, promised to discuss it with the minister.

The commissioner framed his report as a necessary safeguard against encroachment on police independence.

“I told him I don’t know why it was disbanded. I don’t want to cause conflict between the two of them, but I said this is not a request or a view; it’s an instruction that I must do it.

“When I spoke to the president, I told him that I don’t think this team should be disbanded, but if ever it is, it shouldn’t be disbanded the way Minister Mchunu was suggesting.”

Associate, comrade Brown

Committee members asked Masemola about the relationships at play. When asked if Brown Mogotsi was an ally of both Mchunu and Matlala, he said there are relevant officers who will report on that.

“The relevant officials, like General Dumisani Khumalo, will show you those links and messages, like General Mkhwanazi did. I believe those links,” he replied.

He further said the police, including General Mkhwanazi, are not a cabal.

“If there is anyone who calls us a cabal, then I am suspicious that they are part of a cabal. We are not a cabal, we are just doing our work.”

When asked if he thinks his deputy Shadrack Sibiya is corrupt, he said it is still too early to come to that stage.

“One would say ‘alleged’; you cannot say someone is corrupt even before they’re found guilty. It is still too early to come to that stage. It is safe that I say we are investigating, and there are concerning connections.”

