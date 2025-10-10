‘I wasn’t given direct answer why Senzo Mchunu disbanded task team’ – Masemola

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola testified before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, asserting his suitability for the role while raising concerns over alleged unlawful directives from Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Masemola’s testimony came after that of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who kicked off the proceedings last week.

In his testimony, Masemola emphasised his commitment to the position, stating that he is fit for the job.

Acting outside his powers

Masemola accused Mchunu of exceeding his authority by ordering the closure of the political killings task team [PKTT] without justification.

According to Masemola, Mchunu went beyond his scope, and when asked for reasons behind the disbandment of the PKTT, he never provided one.

“It wasn’t a request, but it was a direction, an order, and I wasn’t given a direct answer behind the disbandment of the team,” he said.

Despite the pressure, Masemola clarified that the team remained operational.

“Even though I was not given answers by the minister, the PKTT was never closed, it still exists,” he explained.

Detailing his efforts to seek clarity, Masemola described exhaustive attempts to engage the minister.

“I did everything I could do alone, there is no door that I didn’t knock on. I engaged him several times, but he shut the door. I met the minister in January and discussed some matters. I also brought the PKTT matter up, and he didn’t give me the reason why the team should be closed. I asked because the directive looked very suspicious to me,” he added.

Criminal connections

The commissioner further alleged that Mchunu’s intervention aimed to halt investigations into high-profile figures, including Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and Katiso Molefe, linked to serious crimes.

“It was later on that it was uncovered through investigations that the minister was trying to stop the PTTK from investigating Cat Matlala and Katiso Molefe on cases that include fraud, murder, attempted murder, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“Most of these cases are around Matlala’s appearance, dealing in drugs and manufacturing of drugs. We all know that the case is still under investigation.”

Members of the committee also touched on the 2021 murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who served as acting chief director for financial accounting in the Gauteng Department of Health.

When asked whether he felt he had failed Deokaran, Masemola said no: “I do not believe that I failed her. I only knew about her being a whistleblower after she was murdered.”

On the question of potential criminal liability for Mchunu, Masemola said he could not express an opinion on whether or not Mchunu should be arrested.

“Like General Mkhwanazi said, there are cases that are being investigated and arrests that are expected to be made, but I cannot express an opinion on whether the minister should be arrested or not.”

The committee is still sitting.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content