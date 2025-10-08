‘I won’t bow down to Edward Kieswetter’ – Lucky Montana

The war of words between MK Party MP and ex-Prasa CEO Lucky Montana and Sars looks far from over.

Montana has put his foot down after Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter told him to withdraw claims and criminal complaint that the taxman fabricated a court judgment against him.

Montana early this week opened a criminal case against Sars. In it he claimed they cooked up a bogus court judgment and order for the purpose of nailing him.

After Montana made the claim, Sars dared him to withdraw the claims. It said failure will see him face his tax information being flaunted in public for all to see.

Dared Sars boss to air his tax info

Montana has fired back. He dared Sars and its boss to go ahead with airing his tax information for the public.

He reiterated his claim that Sars could not produce an alleged default court judgment for his sequestration. This is despite several attempts by his lawyers to get a copy, he added.

Montana said even his attempts to get the copy through the courts drew a blank. And it left him with no other conclusion but that the judgment does not exist.

“From where I sit, and considering the misguided response by Sars, I am even more convinced that the default judgement and court order do not exist. The personal decision I have taken to open a criminal case with the police remains correct,” said Montana.

“The only way for Edward Kieswetter to avoid or end any public spat is to publish the default judgment and court order that Sars obtained against me. If Sars do this, we will then focus on resolving the matter. I will not be threatened nor deterred by Edward Kieswetter.”

Montana adamant about non-existent court order

Montana said he remains unshaken that his version is the correct one until proven otherwise. He detailed his long struggle to lay his hands on the court order Sars alleges it obtained against him.

“I am perplexed by their response to my criminal complaint and the deep arrogance that underpins this. Sars states that my criminal complaint is an attempt ‘to obfuscate, delay, distract, counter, and create unnecessary drama’.

“The response by Sars is in fact the one that obfuscates the matter. Instead of addressing the central issue about the default judgment and court order, the commissioner chose that he will again abuse his powers, issues ultimatums, and threaten me with the hope that I change my position.”

Bizarre violation of own rules

Montana said it was bizarre that Sars, which once opposed MK Party President Jacob Zuma’s express permission for them to publish his tax affairs, was now threatening him to air his.

“We are truly under a Mafia State with officials like Edward Kieswetter thinking they are above the law. I will not be threatened by the Sars commissioner,” said an angry Montana.

“The Commissioner should be reminded that he previously approached the Courts challenging the public disclosure of the tax information of any taxpayer. He conveniently forgets this because the man before him is someone he does not like or had already damaged his reputation. He is destined to burn his fingers.”

